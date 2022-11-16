Lirik Lagu Meet You There - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Meet You There - 5 Seconds of Summer



Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love



Every moment spent, I wish I was with you

And every night I slept, I dreamt I was with you

No matter where you go, you know I'd wait for you

I would break and bend if you wanted me to (Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)



So you go your way and I'll go mine

And if we're meant to, I'll meet you there

And we can't speed up the hands of time

But if we're meant to (Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

I'll meet you there



(Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

I'll meet you there

(Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)



When it's physical, I can't keep track of days

But the emotional is more than we can take

Oh, I'm just waiting for, waiting for you

To tell you that, tell you that you're—

Oh, I'd keep waiting for, waiting for you

If you wanted me to (Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)



So you go your way and I'll go mine

And if we're meant to, I'll meet you there

And we can't speed up the hands of time

But if we're meant to (Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

I'll meet you there



(Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

I'll meet you there

(Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)



This time or next time, you know I'll meet you there

This time or next time, you know I'll meet you there

This time or next time, you know I'll meet you there

This time or next time, you know I'll meet you there



So you go your way and I'll go mine

And if we're meant to, I'll meet you there

We can't speed up the hands of time

But if we're meant to (Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

I'll meet you there



(Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

I'll meet you there

(Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

I'll meet you there



Tell me what's on my mind

This is it

(Lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love)



Credit



Produser: Rami, Noah Passovoy, dan Carl Falk



Penulis: Ashton Irwin, Wayne Hector, Justin Tranter, Rami, Luke Hemmings, dan Carl Falk



Album: Youngblood



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Meet You There merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single kelima belas dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.



Secara lirik, lagu ini bercerita ketika sebuah pasangan mencoba menjalin hubungan jarak jauh, tetapi berbagai masalah mulai bermunculan.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

