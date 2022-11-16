Lirik Lagu No Shame - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Shame - 5 Seconds of Summer



Angel, with the gun in your hand

Pointin' my direction, givin' me affection

Love is fatal, won't you give it a chance?

Center of attention, don't you ask me any questions



Go on and light me like a cigarette

Even if it might be somethin' you'll regret

You got me now, now, now

Swallow me down, down, down, down



I only light up when cameras are flashin'

Never enough and no satisfaction

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name

Diggin' my grave to get a reaction

Changin' my face and callin' it fashion

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name



Lay me in the palm of your hand

I'll give you my permission, you'll always be forgiven

Go on, replace me

When you're cravin' somethin' sweeter than the words I left in your mouth

Go on and spit me out



I only light up when cameras are flashin'

Never enough and no satisfaction

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name

Diggin' my grave to get a reaction

Changin' my face and callin' it fashion

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name



I love the way you're screaming my name

I love the way you're screaming my name



Go on and light me like a cigarette

Even if it might be somethin' you'll regret

You got me now, now, now

Swallow me down, down, down, down



I only light up when cameras are flashin'

Never enough and no satisfaction

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name

Diggin' my grave to get a reaction

Changin' my face and callin' it fashion

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name



I love the way you're screaming my name

I love the way you're screaming my name



Credit



Produser: Happy Perez dan ​watt



Penulis: Happy Perez, Michael Clifford, Donna Lewis, Ashton Irwin, ​watt, Ali Tamposi, Luke Hemmings, dan Calum Hood



Album: CALM



Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

No Shame merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 5 Februari 2020 sebagai single kedua dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.



Secara lirik, 5 Seconds of Summer bernyanyi tentang kegilaan yang dilakukan oleh masyarakat untuk mencari ketenaran dan perhatian di internet dan kehidupan nyata.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

