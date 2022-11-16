Lirik Lagu Sauced Up - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB
Fifth Harmony
Fifth Harmony /Instagram/Fifthharmony

Sauced Up - Fifth Harmony

We can get sauced up
Forever we're young, we'll never get old
'Cause when I get sauced up
I be like, so what?
So what, so what
So what, so what
(H-Money!)

Your flow, no go
Don't you know I'm fluent in the bro-code?
I can make you come up off the bands though
Drop a couple, show me what you came for (Ah)
[Refrain: Lauren, Ally]
Disaronno on the rocks (On the rocks)
Fireball, lemon drop (Lemon drop)
One o'clock on the dot (On the dot)
Shut up, boy, you talk a lot (Uh)

So what we on right now? (Right now)
What we doin' right now?
I don't want no problems, I want power
I'm drivin', you follow

We can get sauced up
Forever we're young, we'll never get old
Blame it on drunk love
We can explain it all tomorrow
I'll show you how to rock with the bass down low
I'll show you how to rock the way I roll
'Cause when I get sauced up
I be like, so what?
*So what, so what*

Sauced up, sauced up
Be in my feelings when I'm sauced up
I be in my bag, feelin' bossed up
If it make you mad, baby, so what?

Disaronno on the rocks (On the rocks)
Fireball, lemon drop (Lemon drop)
It's one o'clock on the dot (On the dot)
Shut up, boy, you talk a lot (Uh)

So what we on right now? (Right now)
What we doin' right now?
I don't want no problems, I want power
I'm drivin', you follow

We can get sauced up
Forever we're young, we'll never get old
Blame it on drunk love
We can explain it all tomorrow
I'll show you how to rock with the bass down low
I'll show you how to rock the way I roll
'Cause when I get sauced up
I be like, so what?
*So what, so what*

What a night, what a feelin'
Cup of ice to the ceilin'
Put your cards on the table
Keep it a hundred, baby, show me what you made of (Oh)
[Pre-Chorus: Dinah with Normani, Normani]
So what we on right now? (Right now)
What we doin' right now?
I don't want no problems, I want power
I'm drivin', you follow

We can get sauced up
Forever we're young, we'll never get old
Blame it on drunk love, yeah
We can explain it all tomorrow
I'll show you how to rock with the bass down low
I'll show you how to rock the way I roll
'Cause when I get sauced up
I be like, so what?
So what, so what

Sauced up, sauced up (Oh)
I be in my feelings when I'm sauced up (So what)
I be in my bag, feelin' bossed up (Ooh whoa)
If I make you mad (So what, so what)
Sauced up, sauced up (Oh)
I be in my feelings when I'm sauced up (So what)
I be in my bag feelin' bossed up (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
And if it make you mad (So what, so what)
So what, so what
So what, so what

Credit

Produser: Edgar “Johnny Velvet” Etienne, Varren Wade, Ryan Toby, dan Harmony Samuels

Penulis: Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Ryan Toby, Candace Shields, Varren Wade, Edgar “Johnny Velvet” Etienne, dan Harmony Samuels

Album: Fifth Harmony

Genre: Electro-R&B, Hip Hop

Fakta di balik lagu

Sauced Up merupakan lagu dansa yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017 sebagai single ketiga dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Fifth Harmony.

Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.

Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.

Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.

Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.

Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.

Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.

“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Karang Setra, Kolam Renang Legendaris di Bandung yang Diresmikan Soekarno
2

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
6

Asal-usul Nama Karawang dari Berbagai Catatan Sejarah
7

Daftar Harga 8 Hotel Mewah Tempat Menginap Kepala Negara KTT G20 Bali, Termahal Mencapai Rp130 Juta per Malam
8

Asal-usul Nama Tasikmalaya dan Perjalanan Perubahan dari Nama Sukapura
9

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya
10

Guru di Jabar Tak Fokus Mengajar, Terbelit Mengisi Aplikasi dan Berfoto

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Pemalang

Doa untuk Orang yang Akan Berangkat Umroh Sesuai Sunnah dalam Teks Arab Latin dan Indonesia

Doa untuk Orang yang Akan Berangkat Umroh Sesuai Sunnah dalam Teks Arab Latin dan Indonesia

16 November 2022, 03:36 WIB

Cilacap Update

10 Penginapan Murah Di Semarang , Ada Yang Dibandrol Harga Dibawah Rp100 Ribuan, Cek Apa Saja?

10 Penginapan Murah Di Semarang , Ada Yang Dibandrol Harga Dibawah Rp100 Ribuan, Cek Apa Saja?

16 November 2022, 03:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Jadwal Sholat Pinrang Hari Ini Bulan November 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib dan Isya

Jadwal Sholat Pinrang Hari Ini Bulan November 2022: Imsak, Subuh, Dzuhur, Ashar, Maghrib dan Isya

16 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Buleleng Post

Pulouhan Kode Redeem Aktif Mobile Legends Hari Ini Telah Tersedia Rabu, 16 November 2022

Pulouhan Kode Redeem Aktif Mobile Legends Hari Ini Telah Tersedia Rabu, 16 November 2022

16 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Amerika Vs Wales di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

Prediksi Amerika Vs Wales di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

16 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Senegal vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Statistik Pertandingan

Prediksi Senegal vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Statistik Pertandingan

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan dan Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Aktif Call of Duty Rabu, 16 November 2022

Tukarkan dan Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Aktif Call of Duty Rabu, 16 November 2022

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

16 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Rabu 16 November 2022

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Rabu 16 November 2022

16 November 2022, 03:06 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Senegal Vs Belanda di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

Prediksi Senegal Vs Belanda di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup

16 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

16 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Untuk Pertama Kalinya BTS Masuk Dua Nominasi di Ajang Grammy Awards Tahun 2023, Ini Kategorinya

Untuk Pertama Kalinya BTS Masuk Dua Nominasi di Ajang Grammy Awards Tahun 2023, Ini Kategorinya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Live D'Academy 5 Top 8 Group 1 Show!

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Live D'Academy 5 Top 8 Group 1 Show!

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Rocky Model Daihatsu Pertama di Indonesia yang Menerapkan Platform DNGA dan Fitur ASA, Ini Kelebihannya

Rocky Model Daihatsu Pertama di Indonesia yang Menerapkan Platform DNGA dan Fitur ASA, Ini Kelebihannya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kapan Libur Semester Ganjil 2022-2023? Begini Penjelasan Menurut Kalender Pendidikan Terbaru

Kapan Libur Semester Ganjil 2022-2023? Begini Penjelasan Menurut Kalender Pendidikan Terbaru

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

16 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

Kenapa Malaysia Tidak Ikut G20 di Bali? Ternyata Begini Alasannya: Ada 2 Faktor Penyebabnya

Kenapa Malaysia Tidak Ikut G20 di Bali? Ternyata Begini Alasannya: Ada 2 Faktor Penyebabnya

16 November 2022, 02:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Superdeal Indonesia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Superdeal Indonesia

16 November 2022, 02:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

16 November 2022, 02:44 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Makan Enak, Hercai, dan Dragons Defenders of Berk 2

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada Makan Enak, Hercai, dan Dragons Defenders of Berk 2

16 November 2022, 02:41 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus 16 November 2022, Anda Berada dalam Suasana Hati yang Impulsif Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus 16 November 2022, Anda Berada dalam Suasana Hati yang Impulsif Hari Ini

16 November 2022, 02:35 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Contoh Undangan Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Simple dan Menarik

Contoh Undangan Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Simple dan Menarik

16 November 2022, 02:26 WIB

Media Blora

RAMALAN Zodiak Aries 16 November 2022, Cari Tau Apa yang Aries Katakan Hari Ini

RAMALAN Zodiak Aries 16 November 2022, Cari Tau Apa yang Aries Katakan Hari Ini

16 November 2022, 02:24 WIB