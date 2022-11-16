Lirik Lagu Sauced Up - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sauced Up - Fifth Harmony



We can get sauced up

Forever we're young, we'll never get old

'Cause when I get sauced up

I be like, so what?

So what, so what

So what, so what

(H-Money!)



Your flow, no go

Don't you know I'm fluent in the bro-code?

I can make you come up off the bands though

Drop a couple, show me what you came for (Ah)

[Refrain: Lauren, Ally]

Disaronno on the rocks (On the rocks)

Fireball, lemon drop (Lemon drop)

One o'clock on the dot (On the dot)

Shut up, boy, you talk a lot (Uh)



So what we on right now? (Right now)

What we doin' right now?

I don't want no problems, I want power

I'm drivin', you follow



We can get sauced up

Forever we're young, we'll never get old

Blame it on drunk love

We can explain it all tomorrow

I'll show you how to rock with the bass down low

I'll show you how to rock the way I roll

'Cause when I get sauced up

I be like, so what?

*So what, so what*



Sauced up, sauced up

Be in my feelings when I'm sauced up

I be in my bag, feelin' bossed up

If it make you mad, baby, so what?



Disaronno on the rocks (On the rocks)

Fireball, lemon drop (Lemon drop)

It's one o'clock on the dot (On the dot)

Shut up, boy, you talk a lot (Uh)



So what we on right now? (Right now)

What we doin' right now?

I don't want no problems, I want power

I'm drivin', you follow



We can get sauced up

Forever we're young, we'll never get old

Blame it on drunk love

We can explain it all tomorrow

I'll show you how to rock with the bass down low

I'll show you how to rock the way I roll

'Cause when I get sauced up

I be like, so what?

*So what, so what*



What a night, what a feelin'

Cup of ice to the ceilin'

Put your cards on the table

Keep it a hundred, baby, show me what you made of (Oh)

[Pre-Chorus: Dinah with Normani, Normani]

So what we on right now? (Right now)

What we doin' right now?

I don't want no problems, I want power

I'm drivin', you follow



We can get sauced up

Forever we're young, we'll never get old

Blame it on drunk love, yeah

We can explain it all tomorrow

I'll show you how to rock with the bass down low

I'll show you how to rock the way I roll

'Cause when I get sauced up

I be like, so what?

So what, so what



Sauced up, sauced up (Oh)

I be in my feelings when I'm sauced up (So what)

I be in my bag, feelin' bossed up (Ooh whoa)

If I make you mad (So what, so what)

Sauced up, sauced up (Oh)

I be in my feelings when I'm sauced up (So what)

I be in my bag feelin' bossed up (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

And if it make you mad (So what, so what)

So what, so what

So what, so what



Credit



Produser: Edgar “Johnny Velvet” Etienne, Varren Wade, Ryan Toby, dan Harmony Samuels



Penulis: Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Ryan Toby, Candace Shields, Varren Wade, Edgar “Johnny Velvet” Etienne, dan Harmony Samuels



Album: Fifth Harmony



Genre: Electro-R&B, Hip Hop



Fakta di balik lagu



Sauced Up merupakan lagu dansa yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017 sebagai single ketiga dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Fifth Harmony.



Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.



Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.



Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.



Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.



Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.



Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.



“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

