Lirik Lagu Not That Kinda Girl - Fifth Harmony ft. Missy Elliott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 03:06 WIB
Fifth Harmony
Fifth Harmony /Instagram/Fifthharmony

Not That Kinda Girl - Fifth Harmony ft. Missy Elliott

Woo
Hey! Uh, come on

You pull up in the car, so what it's a Benz?
Telling me you got money to spend
You wanna spend it on me, baby, please
You show up in the club, so what? You got bottles
Tryna talk shit like I'm gonna follow
Really? Really?

I don't even know you, I don't know you like that at all
(I don't even know you) no-o
If you keep on staring, I'ma show you what it's like to fall
(I think we got a problem, yaw)

Why you looking like I'm that kinda girl?
Just 'cause I'm hot don't mean that I'm that girl
If you want me, don't treat me like I'm her
Don't get fucked up, I'm not that kinda girl

Boy, I wanna like you
But it's better if you just don't speak
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Shut up)
Yeah, tryna tell you, but you don't get it
You wanna touch it, you'll regret it
You'll see, try me, nah, yeah

I know what you're thinking, wanna find out what my body's for
(You wanna know?) baby
I don't think you're ready, baby, show me you got something more
Show me that there, oh, yeah

Why you looking like I'm that kinda girl?
Just 'cause I'm hot don't mean that I'm that girl (Oh, ho)
If you want me, don't treat me like I'm her
Don't get fucked up, I'm not that kinda girl
Why you looking like I'm that kinda girl? (Why you looking)
Just 'cause I'm hot don't mean that I'm that girl (Woo, no, no)
If you want me, don't treat me like I'm her (If you want me)
Don't get fucked up, I'm not that kinda girl (Ah, yo)

See, I'm not the kinda girl you can freak on the first date
I'm straight, that's right, I'll make ya wait
I look good, look great, want my cake
While he all up in my face, mhm, he tryna get a taste
What you think, I'm a thot? Forget that
Boy, you been around the block? I ain't with that
If you wanna smash, why you talk trash?
Boy, you got it bad, you gets no ass
Boys, de boys, dey love me (Love me)
Tell 'em ain't no freak, don't try to wife me (Wife me)
Tell 'em they no find no girl no like me (Like me)
Not the kinda girl give up mi panties (No, no, no, no, no)

Why you looking (Why you looking?), like I'm that kinda girl?
Just 'cause I'm hot don't mean that I'm that girl (Just 'cause I'm hot)
(I know you want me, baby, baby)
If you want me, don't treat me like I'm her (Ah-ooh)
Don't get fucked up, I'm not that kinda girl
Why you looking like I'm that kinda girl? (No)
Just 'cause I'm hot don't mean that I'm that girl ('Cause I'm hot)
If you want me, don't treat me like I'm her (If you want me)
Don't get fucked up, I'm not that kinda girl

Credit

Produser: Aaron Pearce

Penulis: Missy Elliott, Negin Djafari, Jared Cotter, dan Aaron Pearce

Album: 27/7

Genre: EDM, Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

Not That Kinda Girl merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 27 Mei 2016 sebagai single ke-10 dalam album keduanya, 27/7.

Dalam lagu ini, Fifth Harmony menggandeng produser dan rapper legendaris Missy Elliot.

“Kami sangat senang dapat berkolaborasi dengan Missy Elliot di album kami. Kami adalah penggemar Missy sejati dan kami mendengarkannya sejak kecil,” ujar Lauren Jauregui kepada Radio.com.

Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.

Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.

Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.

Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.

Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.

Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.

“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

