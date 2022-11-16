Lirik Lagu Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso feat Florida Georgia Line, Andre Watt

You made plans and I, I made problems

We were sleeping back to back

We know this thing wasn't built to last, yeah

Good on paper, picture perfect

Chased the high too far, too fast

Picket white fence, but we paint it black

Ooh, and I wished that you would hurt me harder than I hurt you

Ooh, and I wish you wouldn't wait for me, but you always do

I've been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn't

Somebody's taking care of all of the mess I made

Someone you don't have to change

I've been hoping

Someone will love you, let me go

Someone will love you, let me go

I've been hoping

Someone will love you, let me go

Spend some time, but this time ain't even

I can leave it in the past

But you're holding onto what you never had, it's

Good on paper, picture perfect

Chased the high too far, too fast

Picket white fence, but we paint it black