Lirik Lagu Love Myself – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 02:25 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pixabay/StockSnap

Lirik Lagu Love MyselfHailee Steinfeld

Hey!

Yeah
When I get chills at night, I feel it deep inside
Without you, yeah (hey!)
Know how to satisfy, keepin' that tempo right
Without you, yeah (hey!)

Pictures in my mind on replay
I'm gonna touch the pain away (hey!)
I know how to scream my own name
Scream my name

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (hey)
Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (I love me)
Can't help myself, no, I don't need anybody else
Anytime, day or night

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (hey)
Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (I love me)
Can't help myself, no, I don't need anybody else
Anytime that I like
(I love me)

I take it nice and slow, feeling good on my own
Without you, yeah (hey!)
Got me speaking in tongues, the beautiful it comes
Without you, yeah (hey!)

I'm gonna put my body first
And love me so hard 'til it hurts (hey!)
I know how to scream out the words
Scream the words

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (hey)
Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (I love me)
Can't help myself, no, I don't need anybody else
Anytime, day or night

Editor: Irwan Suherman

