Lirik Lagu Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home) - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home) – Usher

I just wanna get your attention

I really wanna be all up in your head

'Cause when I got you're gonna wanna get some, yeah

But girl, that's only if you ain't scared

And I won't knock or ring no bells

You just poke that bottom up in the air

I'll get you hot, I know you oh so well

And when I'm walk in, all that I wanna hear

Is you say, "Daddy's home, daddy's home for me"

And I know you've been waiting for this love in your day

You know your daddy's home (daddy's home)

And it's time to play (so it's time to play)

So you ain't got to give my loving away

So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy

Hey, hey, hey daddy

So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy

Hey, hey, hey daddy

I ain't gotta do a lot of flexin'

Shorty you already know what it is

And girl tonight we're gonna do a lot of sexin'

Can't nobody do your body like this oh

I won't knock or ring no bells

You just float bottom up in the air

Said I'll get you hot, I know you oh so well

and when I walk in all that I wanna hear

Is you say, "Daddy's home, home for me"

And I know you've been waiting for this lovin' all day

You know your daddy's home (daddy's home)

It's time to play (so it's time to play)

So you ain't got to give my loving away

So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy (daddy know what you like)

Hey, hey, hey daddy

So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy

hey, hey, hey daddy

Poke it on out, poke it out right there

I'ma fall back while you work that chair

Do that damn thing let the neighbors hear

Poke it on out, poke it out right there

I'ma fall back let you work that chair

Do that damn thing all I wanna hear

Is you say, "Daddy's home, home for me"

And I know you've been waiting for this lovin' all day

You know your daddy's home (daddy's home)

It's time to play (so it's time to play)

So you ain't got to give my loving away