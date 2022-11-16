Lirik Lagu Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home) - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home) – Usher
I just wanna get your attention
I really wanna be all up in your head
'Cause when I got you're gonna wanna get some, yeah
But girl, that's only if you ain't scared
And I won't knock or ring no bells
You just poke that bottom up in the air
I'll get you hot, I know you oh so well
And when I'm walk in, all that I wanna hear
Is you say, "Daddy's home, daddy's home for me"
And I know you've been waiting for this love in your day
You know your daddy's home (daddy's home)
And it's time to play (so it's time to play)
So you ain't got to give my loving away
So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy
Hey, hey, hey daddy
So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy
Hey, hey, hey daddy
I ain't gotta do a lot of flexin'
Shorty you already know what it is
And girl tonight we're gonna do a lot of sexin'
Can't nobody do your body like this oh
I won't knock or ring no bells
You just float bottom up in the air
Said I'll get you hot, I know you oh so well
and when I walk in all that I wanna hear
Is you say, "Daddy's home, home for me"
And I know you've been waiting for this lovin' all day
You know your daddy's home (daddy's home)
It's time to play (so it's time to play)
So you ain't got to give my loving away
So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy (daddy know what you like)
Hey, hey, hey daddy
So all my ladies say hey, hey, hey daddy
hey, hey, hey daddy
Poke it on out, poke it out right there
I'ma fall back while you work that chair
Do that damn thing let the neighbors hear
Poke it on out, poke it out right there
I'ma fall back let you work that chair
Do that damn thing all I wanna hear
Is you say, "Daddy's home, home for me"
And I know you've been waiting for this lovin' all day
You know your daddy's home (daddy's home)
It's time to play (so it's time to play)
So you ain't got to give my loving away
Artikel Pilihan