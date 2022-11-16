Lirik Lagu Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld

Some girls, feel best in their tiny dresses

Some girls, nothin' but sweatpants, looking like a princess

Some girls, kiss new lips every single night

They're stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating life

You know some days you feel so good in your own skin

But it's okay if you wanna change the body that you came in

'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen

We're all just playing a game in a way, tryna win at life

Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful

Most girls, work hard, go far, we are unstoppable

Most girls, our fight to make every day

No two are the same

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

Some girls, like to keep their physique real private

Some girls, wear jeans so tight 'cause it feels so right, yeah

Some girls, every day searching, keep the page turning

Sleepin' in late 'cause they just celebrating life

You know some days you feel so good in your own skin

But it's okay if you wanna change the body that you came in

'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen

We're all just playing a game in a way, tryna win at life

Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful

Most girls, work hard, go far, we are unstoppable

Most girls, our fight to make every day

No two are the same

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

Most girls (yeah)

Most girls (wanna be, wanna be, wanna be)

Most girls, our fight to make every day

No two are the same

I wanna be like

Most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)

I wanna be like

(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)