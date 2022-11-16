Lirik Lagu Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/Fotocitizen

Lirik Lagu Most GirlsHailee Steinfeld

Some girls, feel best in their tiny dresses
Some girls, nothin' but sweatpants, looking like a princess
Some girls, kiss new lips every single night
They're stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating life

You know some days you feel so good in your own skin
But it's okay if you wanna change the body that you came in
'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen
We're all just playing a game in a way, tryna win at life

Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful
Most girls, work hard, go far, we are unstoppable
Most girls, our fight to make every day
No two are the same
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like

Some girls, like to keep their physique real private
Some girls, wear jeans so tight 'cause it feels so right, yeah
Some girls, every day searching, keep the page turning
Sleepin' in late 'cause they just celebrating life

You know some days you feel so good in your own skin
But it's okay if you wanna change the body that you came in
'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen
We're all just playing a game in a way, tryna win at life

Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful
Most girls, work hard, go far, we are unstoppable
Most girls, our fight to make every day
No two are the same
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like

Most girls (yeah)
Most girls (wanna be, wanna be, wanna be)
Most girls, our fight to make every day
No two are the same
I wanna be like

Most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Karang Setra, Kolam Renang Legendaris di Bandung yang Diresmikan Soekarno
2

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal
3

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
4

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
6

Asal-usul Nama Karawang dari Berbagai Catatan Sejarah
7

Daftar Harga 8 Hotel Mewah Tempat Menginap Kepala Negara KTT G20 Bali, Termahal Mencapai Rp130 Juta per Malam
8

Asal-usul Nama Tasikmalaya dan Perjalanan Perubahan dari Nama Sukapura
9

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya
10

Guru di Jabar Tak Fokus Mengajar, Terbelit Mengisi Aplikasi dan Berfoto

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal dan Jam Tayang Acara RCTI Pada Rabu 16 November 2022, Episode Terbaru Ikatan Cinta dan Preman Pensiun 7

Jadwal dan Jam Tayang Acara RCTI Pada Rabu 16 November 2022, Episode Terbaru Ikatan Cinta dan Preman Pensiun 7

16 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Vaksin Booster On The Spot Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada di 18 Lokasi

Jadwal Vaksin Booster On The Spot Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 16 November 2022, Ada di 18 Lokasi

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pemalang

Kunci Jawaban Game Shopee Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian 16 November 2022, Berkaitan dengan BERBUAT, BUBAR

Kunci Jawaban Game Shopee Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian 16 November 2022, Berkaitan dengan BERBUAT, BUBAR

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022: Ada Sing Again Hera Gu dan Strong Girl Bong Soon

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Acara TV Rabu, 16 November 2022: RCTI, SCTV, ANTV, Indosiar, Trans 7, Trans TV, MNCTV, GTV, NET TV

Jadwal Acara TV Rabu, 16 November 2022: RCTI, SCTV, ANTV, Indosiar, Trans 7, Trans TV, MNCTV, GTV, NET TV

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022: Anda Bertemu Seseorang Berbicara Kehidupan dan Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022: Anda Bertemu Seseorang Berbicara Kehidupan dan Cinta

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 16 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Gairah Cinta Lama Bersemi Kembali

Ramalan Zodiak 16 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Gairah Cinta Lama Bersemi Kembali

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022: Shio Naga Tidak Mendukung Hasil yang Mulus

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Rabu 16 November 2022: Shio Naga Tidak Mendukung Hasil yang Mulus

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 SMA Halaman 141 Kurikulum Merdeka, Kata Serapan Pada Teks Biografi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 SMA Halaman 141 Kurikulum Merdeka, Kata Serapan Pada Teks Biografi

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Ayam, Anjing, dan Babi untuk Rabu, 16 November 2022: Terima Kemampuan, Keluar dari Zona Nyaman

Ramalan Shio Ayam, Anjing, dan Babi untuk Rabu, 16 November 2022: Terima Kemampuan, Keluar dari Zona Nyaman

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Berhati-Hatilah dalam Memberikan Nasihat

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Berhati-Hatilah dalam Memberikan Nasihat

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Tekno Gemilang Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Ini Syaratnya

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Tekno Gemilang Indonesia November 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Ini Syaratnya

16 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS IPA Kelas 6 Semester 1 2021 dan Kunci Jawaban, Latihan Soal UAS IPA Kelas 6 SD Semester 1 2022

40 SOAL UAS IPA Kelas 6 Semester 1 2021 dan Kunci Jawaban, Latihan Soal UAS IPA Kelas 6 SD Semester 1 2022

16 November 2022, 04:58 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada di Tujuh Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada di Tujuh Lokasi

16 November 2022, 04:51 WIB

Utara Times

Terbaru! Link Twibbon Hari Toleransi Sedunia Diperingati Tanggal 16 November

Terbaru! Link Twibbon Hari Toleransi Sedunia Diperingati Tanggal 16 November

16 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Warta Lombok

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Akhir Permusuhan Vansh dan Kabir, Riddhima Mempesona di Malam Penghakiman

Sinopsis Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Akhir Permusuhan Vansh dan Kabir, Riddhima Mempesona di Malam Penghakiman

16 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada Di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada Di Dua Lokasi

16 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Update dan Tukarkan Kode Redeem COC Spesial Rabu, 16 November 2022

Segera Update dan Tukarkan Kode Redeem COC Spesial Rabu, 16 November 2022

16 November 2022, 04:50 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

10 Contoh Soal PAS Matematika SMP MTs Kelas 9 Semester 1 Disertai Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 2

10 Contoh Soal PAS Matematika SMP MTs Kelas 9 Semester 1 Disertai Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 2

16 November 2022, 04:48 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

16 November 2022, 04:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

16 November 2022, 04:45 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi PPPK Guru 2022 KLIK DISINI, Ini Tanda jika Anda Lulus

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi PPPK Guru 2022 KLIK DISINI, Ini Tanda jika Anda Lulus

16 November 2022, 04:44 WIB

Warta Lombok

Sukses Event WSBK dengan Penonton sampai 45 Ribu, Gubernur NTB dan Kemenparekraf Launching Lombok Sumbawa Fair

Sukses Event WSBK dengan Penonton sampai 45 Ribu, Gubernur NTB dan Kemenparekraf Launching Lombok Sumbawa Fair

16 November 2022, 04:44 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara RCTI Rabu 16 November 2022: Cinta Alesha, Karena Aku Sayang, Preman Pensiun

Jadwal Acara RCTI Rabu 16 November 2022: Cinta Alesha, Karena Aku Sayang, Preman Pensiun

16 November 2022, 04:42 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Rabu, 16 November 2022 di Empat Lokasi

16 November 2022, 04:40 WIB