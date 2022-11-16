Lirik Lagu Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld
Some girls, feel best in their tiny dresses
Some girls, nothin' but sweatpants, looking like a princess
Some girls, kiss new lips every single night
They're stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating life
You know some days you feel so good in your own skin
But it's okay if you wanna change the body that you came in
'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen
We're all just playing a game in a way, tryna win at life
Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful
Most girls, work hard, go far, we are unstoppable
Most girls, our fight to make every day
No two are the same
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
Some girls, like to keep their physique real private
Some girls, wear jeans so tight 'cause it feels so right, yeah
Some girls, every day searching, keep the page turning
Sleepin' in late 'cause they just celebrating life
You know some days you feel so good in your own skin
But it's okay if you wanna change the body that you came in
'Cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen
We're all just playing a game in a way, tryna win at life
Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful
Most girls, work hard, go far, we are unstoppable
Most girls, our fight to make every day
No two are the same
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
Most girls (yeah)
Most girls (wanna be, wanna be, wanna be)
Most girls, our fight to make every day
No two are the same
I wanna be like
Most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like most girls
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like, I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
I wanna be like
(Stayin' out late 'cause they just celebrating)
