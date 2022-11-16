Lirik Lagu R U Mine? - Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

R U Mine? - Arctic Monkeys

I'm a puppet on a string

Tracy Island, time-travelin' diamond cutter-shaped heartaches

Come to find you four in some velvet mornin' years too late

She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space

In my mind, when she's not right there beside me

I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be

And satisfaction feels like a distant memory

And I can't help myself

All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"

Well, are you mine?

Are you mine?

Are you mine? Oh, ah

I guess what I'm tryin' to say is I need the deep end

Keep imaginin' meetin', wished away entire lifetimes

Unfair we're not somewhere misbehavin' for days

Great escape, lost track of time and space

She's a silver linin', climbin' on my desire

And I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be

And satisfaction feels like a distant memory

And I can't help myself

All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"

Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)

Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)

Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?)

And the thrill of the chase moves in mysterious ways

So in case I'm mistaken, I

Just wanna hear you say, "You got me baby"

"Are you mine?"

She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space

In my mind, when she's not right there beside me

I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be

And satisfaction feels like a distant memory

And I can't help myself

All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"

Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)

Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)

Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?)