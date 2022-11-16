Lirik Lagu R U Mine? - Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm a puppet on a string
Tracy Island, time-travelin' diamond cutter-shaped heartaches
Come to find you four in some velvet mornin' years too late
She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space
In my mind, when she's not right there beside me
I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
And I can't help myself
All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"
Well, are you mine?
Are you mine?
Are you mine? Oh, ah
I guess what I'm tryin' to say is I need the deep end
Keep imaginin' meetin', wished away entire lifetimes
Unfair we're not somewhere misbehavin' for days
Great escape, lost track of time and space
She's a silver linin', climbin' on my desire
And I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
And I can't help myself
All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"
Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)
Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)
Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?)
And the thrill of the chase moves in mysterious ways
So in case I'm mistaken, I
Just wanna hear you say, "You got me baby"
"Are you mine?"
She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space
In my mind, when she's not right there beside me
I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
And I can't help myself
All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"
Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)
Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)
Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?)
