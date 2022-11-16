Lirik Lagu Four Letter Word – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Four Letter Word – Uncle Kracker
One day you could care less
Struttin' like a hot mess
Prom dress layin' on the floor
Then you go from cheap thrill
To absolutely buzz kill
Always tryin' to even the score
You're like a sexy little psycho with an automatic rifle
And I like the way you do what you do, oh!
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves
You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
Oh, you got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
Sweet like honeysuckle
Shinin' of my buckle
Dancin' like it ain't gonna end
I can almost taste it
Take a shot and chase it
Wasted, like the clothes on your skin
I swear, you get me cussin' when you're pushin' on my buttons
Call me crazy, but I'm crazy for you, ooh!
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves
You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
Oh, you got me thinkin'of a four-letter word
You're like a sexy little psycho with an automatic rifle
And I like the way you do what you do
I swear, you get me cussin'
When you're pushin' on my buttons
Call me crazy, but I'm crazy for you, ey, yay, yeah
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves
You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves
You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird
You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
Oh, you got me thinkin' of a four-letter word
