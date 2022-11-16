Lirik Lagu Four Letter Word – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Four Letter Word – Uncle Kracker

One day you could care less

Struttin' like a hot mess

Prom dress layin' on the floor

Then you go from cheap thrill

To absolutely buzz kill

Always tryin' to even the score

You're like a sexy little psycho with an automatic rifle

And I like the way you do what you do, oh!

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves

You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

Oh, you got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

Sweet like honeysuckle

Shinin' of my buckle

Dancin' like it ain't gonna end

I can almost taste it

Take a shot and chase it

Wasted, like the clothes on your skin

I swear, you get me cussin' when you're pushin' on my buttons

Call me crazy, but I'm crazy for you, ooh!

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves

You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

Oh, you got me thinkin'of a four-letter word

You're like a sexy little psycho with an automatic rifle

And I like the way you do what you do

I swear, you get me cussin'

When you're pushin' on my buttons

Call me crazy, but I'm crazy for you, ey, yay, yeah

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves

You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

You get my motor runnin', or you get on my nerves

You make me wanna kiss you or just flip you the bird

You always got me thinkin' of a four-letter word

Oh, you got me thinkin' of a four-letter word