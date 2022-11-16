Lirik Lagu You’re Such A – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’re Such A – Hailee Steinfeld

You keep calling, you keep calling

Saying that you want it back

All my loving, all my loving

But you can't, you can't

You keep trying, you keep trying

With that sweet talk on your tongue

But I'm not buying, I'm not buying

I can't, I can't

'Cause you had your chance and you blew it

Yeah, you wrapped it out and you chewed it

And the more you talk, you prove it

Yeah, you prove it

Damn, you're such a

Did you think that I would let you

Crawl right back into my bedroom

After everything we've been through

I know the truth

That, damn, you're such a

Difficult little devil

Trying to put it back together

'Cause you see I'm doing better

Without you now

Damn, you're such a

Dadadadada dadadadada

Damn, you're such a

Dadadadada

I know the truth

Damn, you're such a

See you smoking, see you smoking

Those electric cigarettes

Are you joking? Are you joking?

I can't, I can't

'Cause you had your chance and you blew it

Yeah, you wrapped it out and you chewed it

And the more you talk, you prove it

Yeah, you prove it

Damn, you're such a

Did you think that I would let you

Crawl right back into my bedroom

After everything we've been through

I know the truth

That, damn, you're such a

Difficult little devil

Trying to put it back together

'Cause you see I'm doing better

Without you now

Damn, you're such a

Dadadadada dadadadada

Damn, you're such a

Dadadadada

I know the truth

Damn, you're such a

Dadadadada dadadadada

Damn, you're such a

Dadadadada

Without you now

Damn, you're such a