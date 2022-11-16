Lirik Lagu You’re Such A – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’re Such A – Hailee Steinfeld
You keep calling, you keep calling
Saying that you want it back
All my loving, all my loving
But you can't, you can't
You keep trying, you keep trying
With that sweet talk on your tongue
But I'm not buying, I'm not buying
I can't, I can't
'Cause you had your chance and you blew it
Yeah, you wrapped it out and you chewed it
And the more you talk, you prove it
Yeah, you prove it
Damn, you're such a
Did you think that I would let you
Crawl right back into my bedroom
After everything we've been through
I know the truth
That, damn, you're such a
Difficult little devil
Trying to put it back together
'Cause you see I'm doing better
Without you now
Damn, you're such a
Dadadadada dadadadada
Damn, you're such a
Dadadadada
I know the truth
Damn, you're such a
See you smoking, see you smoking
Those electric cigarettes
Are you joking? Are you joking?
I can't, I can't
'Cause you had your chance and you blew it
Yeah, you wrapped it out and you chewed it
And the more you talk, you prove it
Yeah, you prove it
Damn, you're such a
Did you think that I would let you
Crawl right back into my bedroom
After everything we've been through
I know the truth
That, damn, you're such a
Difficult little devil
Trying to put it back together
'Cause you see I'm doing better
Without you now
Damn, you're such a
Dadadadada dadadadada
Damn, you're such a
Dadadadada
I know the truth
Damn, you're such a
Dadadadada dadadadada
Damn, you're such a
Dadadadada
Without you now
Damn, you're such a
