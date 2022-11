Lirik Lagu Fuck – Ugly God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fuck – Ugly God

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (aye)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (aye)

Fuck Ugly God, Ugly God a hoe

Flexing like you got it bitch, I know yo ass is broke

Yo net worth say you got a million but yo ass don't

You a one hit wonder bitch yo whole career a joke

Back in tenth grade yo coach kicked you off the team

Every single day you wear them same pair of jeans

Them same black pants bitch you know which ones I mean

Four years ago you got jumped on halloween

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (aye)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (aye)

Water this, water that, you finna get exposed

Back in eighth grade you use to borrow niggas clothes

You act like a freak but you ain't never sucked no toes

You still owe yo college three bands in student loans

You ain't got no hoes everyday you beat yo meat

You don't want these problems pussy boy you know you weak

When I catch you slipping I'm gon' punch you in yo teeth

Ugly God a bitch, pussy boy dont want no beef

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (aye)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (what)

Fuck Ugly God (aye)

Credit

Artis: Ugly God

Album: Fuck Ugly God

Dirilis: 2017

Fakta Ugly God

Royce Cornell Davidson-Rodriguez atau lebih dikenal sebagai Ugly God merupakan seorang rapper Asal Texas, Amerika Serikat yang lahir pada tanggal 19 September 1996.