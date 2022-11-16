Lirik Lagu Our Song - Anne Marie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Our Song - Anne Marie

I'll be honest

I'm all right with me

Sunday mornings

In my own bedsheets

I've been waking up alone

I haven't thought of her for days

I'll be honest

It's better off this way

But every time I think that I can get you out my head

You never, ever let me forget

'Cause

Just when I think you're gone

Hear our song on the radio

Just like that, takes me back

To the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling

I remember you're gone

Baby, it's just a song on the radio

That we used to know

I'll be honest

I'm all right with me

Sunday mornings

In my own white tee

I've been waking up alone

I haven't thought of him for days

I'll be honest

It's better off this way

Every time I think that I can get you out my head

You never, ever let me forget

'Cause

Just when I think you're gone

Hear our song on the radio

Just like that, takes me back

To the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling

I remember you're gone

Baby, it's just a song on the radio

That we used to know