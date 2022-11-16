Lirik Lagu Loose Fit – Happy Mondays dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Loose Fit – Happy Mondays

Has to be a loose fit

Has to be a loose fit

Go on move in it

Go on do your bit

Small, big, take your pick

Doesn't have to be legit

It's gotta be a loose fit

It's gotta be a loose fit

Don't need no skin tights in my wardrobe today

Fold them all up and put them all away

Won't be no misfit in my household today

Pick him all up and send him on his way

Do what you're doin'

Say what you're sayin'

Go where you're goin'

Think what you're thinkin'

Sounds good to me

Don't know what you saw

But you know it's against the law

And you know that you want some more

I've heard it all before

Gonna buy an air force base

Gonna wipe out your race

Get stoned in a different place

Don't you know I got better taste

Do what you're doin'

Say what you're sayin'

Go where you're goin'

Think what you're thinkin'

Sounds good to me

Do what you're doin'

Spend what you're owin'

Pay what you're payin'

Look where you're goin'