Lirik Lagu Loose Fit – Happy Mondays dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Loose Fit – Happy Mondays
Has to be a loose fit
Has to be a loose fit
Go on move in it
Go on do your bit
Small, big, take your pick
Doesn't have to be legit
It's gotta be a loose fit
It's gotta be a loose fit
Don't need no skin tights in my wardrobe today
Fold them all up and put them all away
Won't be no misfit in my household today
Pick him all up and send him on his way
Do what you're doin'
Say what you're sayin'
Go where you're goin'
Think what you're thinkin'
Sounds good to me
Don't know what you saw
But you know it's against the law
And you know that you want some more
I've heard it all before
Gonna buy an air force base
Gonna wipe out your race
Get stoned in a different place
Don't you know I got better taste
Do what you're doin'
Say what you're sayin'
Go where you're goin'
Think what you're thinkin'
Sounds good to me
Do what you're doin'
Spend what you're owin'
Pay what you're payin'
Look where you're goin'
