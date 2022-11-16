Lirik Lagu Rock Bottom – Hailee Steinfeld feat DNCE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rock Buttom – Hailee Steinfeld feat DNCE
What are we fighting for?
Seems like we do it just for fun
In this, this stupid war
We play hard with our plastic guns
Breathe deep, bottle it up
So deep until it's all we got
Don't speak, just use your touch
Don't speak before we say too much
You hate me now, and I feel the same way
You love me now, and I feel the same way
Scream and we shout
And make up the same day, the same day
Oh, we're on the right side of rock bottom
And I hope that we keep falling
We're on the good side of bad karma
'Cause we keep on coming back for more
We're on the right side of rock bottom
And to you, I just keep crawling
You're the best kind of bad something
'Cause we keep on coming back for more
You get under my skin
More than anyone's ever been
But when we lay in bed
You hold me harder 'til I forget
That you hate me now, and I feel the same way
You love me now, and I feel the same way
Scream and we shout
And make up the same day, the same day
Oh, we're on the right side of rock bottom
And I hope that we keep falling
We're on the good side of bad karma
'Cause we keep on coming back for more
We're on the right side of rock bottom
And to you, I just keep crawling
You're the best kind of bad something
'Cause we keep on coming back for more
Keep on coming back for more
'Cause we keep on coming back for more
What are we fighting for?
Seems like we do it just for fun
In this, this stupid war
We play hard with our plastic guns
