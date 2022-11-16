Lirik Lagu Rock Bottom – Hailee Steinfeld feat DNCE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rock Buttom – Hailee Steinfeld feat DNCE

What are we fighting for?

Seems like we do it just for fun

In this, this stupid war

We play hard with our plastic guns

Breathe deep, bottle it up

So deep until it's all we got

Don't speak, just use your touch

Don't speak before we say too much

You hate me now, and I feel the same way

You love me now, and I feel the same way

Scream and we shout

And make up the same day, the same day

Oh, we're on the right side of rock bottom

And I hope that we keep falling

We're on the good side of bad karma

'Cause we keep on coming back for more

We're on the right side of rock bottom

And to you, I just keep crawling

You're the best kind of bad something

'Cause we keep on coming back for more

You get under my skin

More than anyone's ever been

But when we lay in bed

You hold me harder 'til I forget

That you hate me now, and I feel the same way

You love me now, and I feel the same way

Scream and we shout

And make up the same day, the same day

Oh, we're on the right side of rock bottom

And I hope that we keep falling

We're on the good side of bad karma

'Cause we keep on coming back for more

We're on the right side of rock bottom

And to you, I just keep crawling

You're the best kind of bad something

'Cause we keep on coming back for more

Keep on coming back for more

'Cause we keep on coming back for more

What are we fighting for?

Seems like we do it just for fun

In this, this stupid war

We play hard with our plastic guns