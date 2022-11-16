Lirik Lagu Let Me See It – UGK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me See It – UGK

Let me see it, let me see it

Let me see it, let me see it

Let me see it, let me see it

Let me see it, bend over and let me see it

Let me see it, let me see it

Let me see it, let me see it

Let me see it, let me see it

Bend over and let me see it

Now, from the city that I live in

To the city where I'm from

For all the hoes that we done did

And the hoes that we ain't done

From the ones that fuck for shrimp

To the ones that fuck for cum

If you ain't fittin' ta fuck, pimp

Then you ain't fittin' ta fuck, Bun

Hoes from the 'hood

That live to keep it live

And some office buildin' boppers

Workin' 9 to 5

Ball, playa, baby, mama bitches

But to me it ain't no thang

Let that monkey hang

Baby, let me see it

See it, see it, let me see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Bend over, see it, see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Bend over, see it, see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Let me see it, see it, see it

Bend over, see it, see it