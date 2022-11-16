Lirik Lagu Let Me See It – UGK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me See It – UGK
Let me see it, let me see it
Let me see it, let me see it
Let me see it, let me see it
Let me see it, bend over and let me see it
Let me see it, let me see it
Let me see it, let me see it
Let me see it, let me see it
Bend over and let me see it
Now, from the city that I live in
To the city where I'm from
For all the hoes that we done did
And the hoes that we ain't done
From the ones that fuck for shrimp
To the ones that fuck for cum
If you ain't fittin' ta fuck, pimp
Then you ain't fittin' ta fuck, Bun
Hoes from the 'hood
That live to keep it live
And some office buildin' boppers
Workin' 9 to 5
Ball, playa, baby, mama bitches
But to me it ain't no thang
Let that monkey hang
Baby, let me see it
See it, see it, let me see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Bend over, see it, see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Bend over, see it, see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Let me see it, see it, see it
Bend over, see it, see it
