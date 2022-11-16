Lirik Lagu Front, Back & Side to Side – UGK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Front, Back & Side to Side – UGK
"Got front and back, and side to side"
"Got front and back, and side to side"
"Got front and back, and side to side"
(Never let broke gold diggers ride)
I got a '64 Chevy in my yard
A white drop top, pearl paint job is hard
White plush inside ? is fresh
Triple gold double, A Dayton's is the best, ugh
I got them sixteen switches like Dre
Cos where I'm from fool that's what everybody play
UGK-1 written smooth on my plates
Cos real pimp players don't never roll fake
I'm bout to hit Dove Way, get past Troy's
I'm dipping by myself, I'm bout to call up my boys
I pass by the Colt I see some women looking fine
I hit the corner one more time to see the booty from behind
Got to the corner, hit the switch and made it jump
I got the JVC's and the trigger so it bump, ugh
I know you player-hatin busters wanna ride man
I got the, front back, and side to side daddy
It's pimping pimping, I'm hitting switches, checking out my strap
Making sure these snitches, ain't stopping riches, 5-Oh on my back
But I keep on dipping, steady pimping, kicking, how's about the winter man?
I'm chilling, hiding and winning, pockets feeling fat
And I come round your corner shining, leaning, ever so sunning
Gangstas put down their gun and
Women and children come outside and start running
They catch a glimpse of the P-A pimp whooping whips
Never going out out like simps, walking your block with gangsta limp
Some fool roll Lincoln, some fools roll Jag
But the crew from Texas roll them Lacs, white gloss and rags
With the candy paint and wheel and grill, and wooden dash
'94 I gotta keep it trill, down for my cash
I got's my stash so I switches, keep on burning
And these tires keep on turning
I be rolling through your scene, flashing green, freaks be yearning
To be down, the Under Ground Kingz drinking Crown with the Coke
Never broke, we make the concrete bound baby
It's the tough boy, boulevard niggas, rolling around tan up
All four corners on your block fool, nothing but that bunny hop
Happening, high gassing, daily routine, my load is plush
Interior crush and fool I'm through clean
Don't be like the rest, I must excite the best
In your soul so letta player take control
And do what the hell ya been waiting
To see and that's me rolling on three Dayton's
Wit one of them things in the air, it's hanging up there
Shining steel fat man, but I don't care if everybody sit back and stare
Everywhere we go they lining up as if we're starting up a parade
And everybody thinking they get paid
But I don't really give a damn, what a six pack?
Twelves in the trunk, chrome dip, don't even trip, I ain't nobody's punk
Go swing down sweet rag top and let me ride
On a skank, baby don't wait let's glide and slide right
Never let broke gold diggers ride
Never let broke gold diggers ride
Never let broke gold diggers ride
"Got front and back, and side to side"
Never let broke gold diggers ride
"Got front and back, and side to side"
"Got front and back, and side to side"
Never let broke gold diggers ride
