Lirik Lagu Front, Back & Side to Side – UGK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Front, Back & Side to Side – UGK

"Got front and back, and side to side"

"Got front and back, and side to side"

"Got front and back, and side to side"

(Never let broke gold diggers ride)

I got a '64 Chevy in my yard

A white drop top, pearl paint job is hard

White plush inside ? is fresh

Triple gold double, A Dayton's is the best, ugh

I got them sixteen switches like Dre

Cos where I'm from fool that's what everybody play

UGK-1 written smooth on my plates

Cos real pimp players don't never roll fake

I'm bout to hit Dove Way, get past Troy's

I'm dipping by myself, I'm bout to call up my boys

I pass by the Colt I see some women looking fine

I hit the corner one more time to see the booty from behind

Got to the corner, hit the switch and made it jump

I got the JVC's and the trigger so it bump, ugh

I know you player-hatin busters wanna ride man

I got the, front back, and side to side daddy

It's pimping pimping, I'm hitting switches, checking out my strap

Making sure these snitches, ain't stopping riches, 5-Oh on my back

But I keep on dipping, steady pimping, kicking, how's about the winter man?

I'm chilling, hiding and winning, pockets feeling fat

And I come round your corner shining, leaning, ever so sunning

Gangstas put down their gun and

Women and children come outside and start running

They catch a glimpse of the P-A pimp whooping whips

Never going out out like simps, walking your block with gangsta limp

Some fool roll Lincoln, some fools roll Jag

But the crew from Texas roll them Lacs, white gloss and rags

With the candy paint and wheel and grill, and wooden dash

'94 I gotta keep it trill, down for my cash

I got's my stash so I switches, keep on burning

And these tires keep on turning

I be rolling through your scene, flashing green, freaks be yearning

To be down, the Under Ground Kingz drinking Crown with the Coke

Never broke, we make the concrete bound baby

It's the tough boy, boulevard niggas, rolling around tan up

All four corners on your block fool, nothing but that bunny hop

Happening, high gassing, daily routine, my load is plush

Interior crush and fool I'm through clean

Don't be like the rest, I must excite the best

In your soul so letta player take control

And do what the hell ya been waiting

To see and that's me rolling on three Dayton's

Wit one of them things in the air, it's hanging up there

Shining steel fat man, but I don't care if everybody sit back and stare

Everywhere we go they lining up as if we're starting up a parade

And everybody thinking they get paid

But I don't really give a damn, what a six pack?

Twelves in the trunk, chrome dip, don't even trip, I ain't nobody's punk

Go swing down sweet rag top and let me ride

On a skank, baby don't wait let's glide and slide right

Never let broke gold diggers ride

Never let broke gold diggers ride

Never let broke gold diggers ride

"Got front and back, and side to side"

Never let broke gold diggers ride

"Got front and back, and side to side"

"Got front and back, and side to side"

Never let broke gold diggers ride