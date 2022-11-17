Lirik Lost Me - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Was it all my fault?
Maybe one day I'll grow
I'm not fixing what broke us
Instead, I'm in this ride and I barely know her
But she already know what it is
Woo, oh, oh
I'm not lookin' for the one
Later, but for now I'm havin' fun
I'm done 'cause I always get hurt
Won't be here for long
Baby, you can hate me if you want
But now I gotta put myself first
We can kiss, we can touch (yeah)
And do it often (woo-ooh)
But if you're here lookin' for love
That's when you've lost me (woo-ooh)
Yeah, yeah
We can kiss, we can touch (yeah)
And do it often (yeah, oh)
But if you're here lookin' for love
That's when you've lost me
Yeah, yeah
Lost me
(Ho-oh, oh) lost me
(Ho-oh, oh) lost me
(Oh, oh, oh)
Nights spent all alone (hate it)
Won't be here for long (face it)
Put your number in my phone but don't save it
(Please, don't, please, don't fall for me)
Visit once or twice and then you made assumptions
Thinkin' it was more
Now you're understanding that it all meant nothing to me, yeah
I'm not lookin' for the one
Later, but for now I'm havin' fun
I'm done 'cause I always get hurt
Won't be here for long
Baby, you can hate me if you want
But now I gotta put myself first
We can kiss, we can touch (yeah)
And do it often (yeah, oh)
But if you're here lookin' for love
That's when you've lost me (lost me, lost me, yeah)
Yeah, yeah
lost me
(Ho-oh, oh) lost me
(Ho-oh, oh) lost me
(Oh, oh, oh)
Artikel Pilihan