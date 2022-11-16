Lirik Lagu Tango - Abir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tango – Abir

You think I can't handle

Dancing on my own

It takes two to tango

But only one to let go

I'm sorry I can't answer

I'm busy dancing on my own

It takes two to tango

But only one to let go

I let you say your piece

And toss a key so you can leave

I'm laying on the comfy sheets

Playing these games

Had to look through all the process

Praying for some different problems

I know it's not that deep but all I can say is

I'm doing fine

Thought you should know

Stretching my legs without you

I'm doing fine

Thought you should know

I'm alright

You think I can't handle

Dancing on my own

It takes two to tango

But only one to let go

I'm sorry I can't answer

I'm busy dancing on my own

It takes two to tango

But only one to let go

I cursed you out

You pissed me off

Threw a kiss, I bit you off

And no I won't pick up your calls

I'm busy today

Damn this shit just got so toxic

Don't think I took out no actions

I know that it's not that deep

But all I can say is

I'm doing fine

Thought you should know

Stretching my legs without you

I'm doing fine

Thought you should know

I'm alright

You think I can't handle

Dancing on my own

It takes two to tango

But only one to let go

I'm sorry I can't answer

I'm busy dancing on my own

It takes two to tango

But only one to let go

Running low on fuel

Running low on juice

I been taking L's from left to right to middle

Oh, how did shit just get so toxic

Running low on fuel

Running low on juice

I been taking L's from left to right to middle

Don't think I ain't got no options