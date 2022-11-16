Lirik Lagu Tango - Abir dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 16 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Music video "Tango" – Abir.
Music video "Tango" – Abir. /

TangoAbir

You think I can't handle
Dancing on my own
It takes two to tango
But only one to let go
I'm sorry I can't answer
I'm busy dancing on my own
It takes two to tango
But only one to let go

I let you say your piece
And toss a key so you can leave
I'm laying on the comfy sheets
Playing these games
Had to look through all the process
Praying for some different problems
I know it's not that deep but all I can say is

I'm doing fine
Thought you should know
Stretching my legs without you
I'm doing fine
Thought you should know
I'm alright

You think I can't handle
Dancing on my own
It takes two to tango
But only one to let go
I'm sorry I can't answer
I'm busy dancing on my own
It takes two to tango
But only one to let go

I cursed you out
You pissed me off
Threw a kiss, I bit you off
And no I won't pick up your calls
I'm busy today
Damn this shit just got so toxic
Don't think I took out no actions
I know that it's not that deep
But all I can say is

I'm doing fine
Thought you should know
Stretching my legs without you
I'm doing fine
Thought you should know
I'm alright

You think I can't handle
Dancing on my own
It takes two to tango
But only one to let go
I'm sorry I can't answer
I'm busy dancing on my own
It takes two to tango
But only one to let go

Running low on fuel
Running low on juice
I been taking L's from left to right to middle
Oh, how did shit just get so toxic
Running low on fuel
Running low on juice
I been taking L's from left to right to middle
Don't think I ain't got no options

