Lirik Like I Want You - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like I Want You - Giveon
Sometimes I wish you knew
But I disguise the truth
I say I'm happy but I'm still stuck on us, mmm, mmm, mmm
Does your mind play this game too?
Think 'bout me and you
I guess I'll just pretend
Until it all makes sense, hmm, hmm, hmm, hmm
See you face to face, I'm thinking 'bout the days we used to be
But I can't make a scene, but I can't make a scene
See you face to face, I'm thinking 'bout the days we used to be
But I can't make a scene, but I can't make it seem
Like I want you
You
Even if it's true
Even if it's true
I guess it's overdue
Tell me your point of view
Tell me, am I to blame?
You're so good with change, hmm, mmm, mmm
A table set for two
You got me waitin' but you ain't comin' through
Try to stay patient but gotta face the truth, mmm, mmm, mmm
Whoa, whoa
See you face to face (see you face to face)
I'm thinkin' 'bout the days we used to be (thinkin' 'bout the days)
But I can't make a scene (no, I can't make a scene)
But I can't make a scene (no, no, no, no)
See you face to face (see you face)
I'm thinking 'bout the days we used to be (oh, oh)
But I can't make a scene (no, no, no, no, no, no)
But I can't make it seem
Like I want you
You
Even if it's true (even if it's true)
(You, babe)
Even if it's true
There's no reason to believe I'll save us now
But if you really love me, say it now
Why is it so hard to figure out?
I need you every day, believe me when I say it
Like I want you
You
Even if it's true
Even if it's true
