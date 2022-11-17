Lirik Like I Want You - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like I Want You - Giveon

Sometimes I wish you knew

But I disguise the truth

I say I'm happy but I'm still stuck on us, mmm, mmm, mmm

Does your mind play this game too?

Think 'bout me and you

I guess I'll just pretend

Until it all makes sense, hmm, hmm, hmm, hmm

See you face to face, I'm thinking 'bout the days we used to be

But I can't make a scene, but I can't make a scene

See you face to face, I'm thinking 'bout the days we used to be

But I can't make a scene, but I can't make it seem

Like I want you

You

Even if it's true

Even if it's true

I guess it's overdue

Tell me your point of view

Tell me, am I to blame?

You're so good with change, hmm, mmm, mmm

A table set for two

You got me waitin' but you ain't comin' through

Try to stay patient but gotta face the truth, mmm, mmm, mmm

Whoa, whoa

See you face to face (see you face to face)

I'm thinkin' 'bout the days we used to be (thinkin' 'bout the days)

But I can't make a scene (no, I can't make a scene)

But I can't make a scene (no, no, no, no)

See you face to face (see you face)

I'm thinking 'bout the days we used to be (oh, oh)

But I can't make a scene (no, no, no, no, no, no)

But I can't make it seem

Like I want you

You

Even if it's true (even if it's true)

(You, babe)

Even if it's true

There's no reason to believe I'll save us now

But if you really love me, say it now

Why is it so hard to figure out?

I need you every day, believe me when I say it

Like I want you

You

Even if it's true

Even if it's true