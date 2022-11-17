Lirik Stuck On You - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stuck On You - Givēon
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Up in your room once again, tempted
Bad for me, it's the truth, but I can't miss this
Don't tell my friends that I'm here to visit
Don't tell my friends that I'm here, mmm-mmm-mmm, yeah
Waiting for you, even how you treat me
You're my baby even when you leave me
Maybe I'm the one to blame
Maybe I'm the cause of the pain
Waiting for you, even how you treat me
You're my baby even when you leave me
Maybe I'm the problem and the one that's causing all of this
I can't say I love you no more (more)
'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)
It took some time but I realized
You do me wrong but it feels right
I can't say I love you no more (more)
'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)
It took some time but I realized
You do me wrong but it feels right
Feels like I'm stuck on you
(More)
(Sure)
Ooh-ooh (more)
Ooh-ooh, ooh (sure)
Trust me, I do understand, this is
Bad for me, I'm a fool but I can't end it
Far from love, but I'm stuck
Staying while you kiss me, saying that you miss me
Hate it when you tempt me (oh)
Waiting for you, even how you treat me
You're my baby even when you leave me
Maybe I'm the one to blame
Maybe I'm the cause of the pain
Waiting for you, even how you treat me
You're my baby even when you leave me
Maybe I'm the problem and the one that's causing all of this
I can't say I love you no more (no more)
'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)
It took some time but I realized
You do me wrong but it feels right (oh, oh-oh-oh)
I can't say I love you no more (more)
'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)
It took some time but I realized
You do me wrong but it feels right
I can't say I love you no more
'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure
It took some time but I realized
You do me wrong but it feels right
Feels like I'm stuck on you
