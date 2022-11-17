Lirik Stuck On You - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stuck On You - Givēon

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Up in your room once again, tempted

Bad for me, it's the truth, but I can't miss this

Don't tell my friends that I'm here to visit

Don't tell my friends that I'm here, mmm-mmm-mmm, yeah

Waiting for you, even how you treat me

You're my baby even when you leave me

Maybe I'm the one to blame

Maybe I'm the cause of the pain

Waiting for you, even how you treat me

You're my baby even when you leave me

Maybe I'm the problem and the one that's causing all of this

I can't say I love you no more (more)

'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)

It took some time but I realized

You do me wrong but it feels right

I can't say I love you no more (more)

'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)

It took some time but I realized

You do me wrong but it feels right

Feels like I'm stuck on you

(More)

(Sure)

Ooh-ooh (more)

Ooh-ooh, ooh (sure)

Trust me, I do understand, this is

Bad for me, I'm a fool but I can't end it

Far from love, but I'm stuck

Staying while you kiss me, saying that you miss me

Hate it when you tempt me (oh)

Waiting for you, even how you treat me

You're my baby even when you leave me

Maybe I'm the one to blame

Maybe I'm the cause of the pain

Waiting for you, even how you treat me

You're my baby even when you leave me

Maybe I'm the problem and the one that's causing all of this

I can't say I love you no more (no more)

'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)

It took some time but I realized

You do me wrong but it feels right (oh, oh-oh-oh)

I can't say I love you no more (more)

'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure (sure)

It took some time but I realized

You do me wrong but it feels right

I can't say I love you no more

'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure

It took some time but I realized

You do me wrong but it feels right

Feels like I'm stuck on you