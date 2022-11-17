Lirik This Will Do - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Will Do - Givēon
You at the show
From the crowd you look, I'm looking back at you
Beautiful up in your black dress
And you wanna meet me bad so
Exit stage left and say hello
Take your hand you're ready to go, ooh
Baby, 'cause she already knows
Baby, 'cause
Baby, 'cause I'm your favorite
Man, I hate this, but ain't complaining
Get a kiss or two 'cause you listen to me
This ain't real, but this will do
Far from love and
Know it's because I
Sing what I been through on these instrumentals
Far from love and
Know it's because I
Sing what I been through on these instrumentals
Ohh ohh (oh)
(Ooh, yeah)
You at the show (the show, the show, the show)
This time you came in with the band, yeah
Beautiful up in the sound check
Is this love or is she acting?
Don't say it girl, already know (girl)
Take my hand, I'm in control
When the music stops, you let me go
It's just for the moment, it's just for the show
Baby, 'cause I'm your favorite (no, no, no)
Man, I hate this, but ain't complaining (yeah)
Get a kiss or two 'cause you listen to me
This ain't real, but this will do
Far from love and
Know it's because I
Sing what I been through on these instrumentals (sing what I)
Far from love and (far from)
Know it's because I
Sing what I been through on these instrumentals (yeah)
Ohh ohh (oh)
(Ooh, yeah)
Credit
Artis: Giveon
