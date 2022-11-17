Lirik This Will Do - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Will Do - Givēon

You at the show

From the crowd you look, I'm looking back at you

Beautiful up in your black dress

And you wanna meet me bad so

Exit stage left and say hello

Take your hand you're ready to go, ooh

Baby, 'cause she already knows

Baby, 'cause

Baby, 'cause I'm your favorite

Man, I hate this, but ain't complaining

Get a kiss or two 'cause you listen to me

This ain't real, but this will do

Far from love and

Know it's because I

Sing what I been through on these instrumentals

Far from love and

Know it's because I

Sing what I been through on these instrumentals

Ohh ohh (oh)

(Ooh, yeah)

You at the show (the show, the show, the show)

This time you came in with the band, yeah

Beautiful up in the sound check

Is this love or is she acting?

Don't say it girl, already know (girl)

Take my hand, I'm in control

When the music stops, you let me go

It's just for the moment, it's just for the show

Baby, 'cause I'm your favorite (no, no, no)

Man, I hate this, but ain't complaining (yeah)

Get a kiss or two 'cause you listen to me

This ain't real, but this will do

Far from love and

Know it's because I

Sing what I been through on these instrumentals (sing what I)

Far from love and (far from)

Know it's because I

Sing what I been through on these instrumentals (yeah)

Ohh ohh (oh)

(Ooh, yeah)

Credit

Artis: Giveon