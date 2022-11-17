Lirik Unholy Matrimony - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unholy Matrimony - Givēon
White gown hanging in the closet
Black tuxedo that I never got to wear
No invitation sent out anywhere
We don't have any guests to fill the chairs
I believe we could've been together in a past life (together in a past life)
But right now we're committed to the fast life (fast life)
All we waiting for behind these chapel doors
Is a crashing course to a bad divorce
Walking down the aisle to the organ
Playing "Here Comes The Bride" as a warning
The reality set in
We don't wanna do this anymore
Can't go through with this no more
Cold feet, someone speak up (oh ahh)
Or forever hold your peace (yeah)
Stand up, say it loud
Hear the whispers in the crowd
Somebody stop us now
Before we say our vows
Rice thrown in the air (air)
Family cheer and praise (praise)
Drop top drives away
"Just married" on our plates (plates)
Before we get too far and this ends the hard way (way)
Just keep your white gown in the closet (white gown in your closet)
And this black tuxedo that I never get to wear (never get to wear)
No flower girl to walk with the ring bearer
No grooms and no raising glass in air (air)
Well now I know we'll never know what happens
When the love just ain't the same no more
There's only divorce, we're waiting for our time (waiting for)
When emotions run their course
White gowns in the closet (closet)
And these rings that we'll never get to wear
Bridesmaids won't catch bouquets in the air
Train of garment won't be dragging down the stairs
