Lirik Unholy Matrimony - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unholy Matrimony - Givēon

White gown hanging in the closet

Black tuxedo that I never got to wear

No invitation sent out anywhere

We don't have any guests to fill the chairs

I believe we could've been together in a past life (together in a past life)

But right now we're committed to the fast life (fast life)

All we waiting for behind these chapel doors

Is a crashing course to a bad divorce

Walking down the aisle to the organ

Playing "Here Comes The Bride" as a warning

The reality set in

We don't wanna do this anymore

Can't go through with this no more

Cold feet, someone speak up (oh ahh)

Or forever hold your peace (yeah)

Stand up, say it loud

Hear the whispers in the crowd

Somebody stop us now

Before we say our vows

Rice thrown in the air (air)

Family cheer and praise (praise)

Drop top drives away

"Just married" on our plates (plates)

Before we get too far and this ends the hard way (way)

Just keep your white gown in the closet (white gown in your closet)

And this black tuxedo that I never get to wear (never get to wear)

No flower girl to walk with the ring bearer

No grooms and no raising glass in air (air)

Well now I know we'll never know what happens

When the love just ain't the same no more

There's only divorce, we're waiting for our time (waiting for)

When emotions run their course

White gowns in the closet (closet)

And these rings that we'll never get to wear

Bridesmaids won't catch bouquets in the air

Train of garment won't be dragging down the stairs