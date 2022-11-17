Lirik Lie Again - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lie Again - Givēon

Too honest to me

This time it's okay

To lie to my face

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Don't want you to say it

Just let me think it

Only been me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Lie so sweet

Until I believe

That it's only been me

To touch you

I, I pretend

No one has had you like I did

I don't need the truth, baby

So lie, lie again

No one has had you like I did

I don't need the truth, baby, no

Wish I never asked it

Now I'm in my head

I wonder who had this

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Am I insecure? 'Cause it's too much

Hate to think you've done this before

Don't tell me, baby, I've heard enough

I told you I don't want the truth

So just lie so sweet

Until I believe

That's it's only been me

To touch you

I, I pretend

No one has had you like I did

I don't need the truth, baby

So lie, lie again

No one has had you like I did

I don't need the truth, baby, no

Oh-oh-oh, ah-ah-ah

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh