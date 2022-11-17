Lirik Lie Again - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lie Again - Givēon
Too honest to me
This time it's okay
To lie to my face
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Don't want you to say it
Just let me think it
Only been me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Lie so sweet
Until I believe
That it's only been me
To touch you
I, I pretend
No one has had you like I did
I don't need the truth, baby
So lie, lie again
No one has had you like I did
I don't need the truth, baby, no
Wish I never asked it
Now I'm in my head
I wonder who had this
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Am I insecure? 'Cause it's too much
Hate to think you've done this before
Don't tell me, baby, I've heard enough
I told you I don't want the truth
So just lie so sweet
Until I believe
That's it's only been me
To touch you
I, I pretend
No one has had you like I did
I don't need the truth, baby
So lie, lie again
No one has had you like I did
I don't need the truth, baby, no
Oh-oh-oh, ah-ah-ah
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
