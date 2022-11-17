Lirik All to Me – Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All to Me – Givēon

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Wait

If this what you want, baby, okay

Okay, yeah

You don't say

Say what you want and now it's too late

'Cause you're right outside ('side), let you up (up)

Lay you down (down), it's just us (us)

He lost your touch, all to me, all to me

Oh, he still don't make you feel beautiful

I know, but I do, just know I got you

He still don't even give you enough

It's true, in my room, I ain't gon' stop you

Oh, he still don't make you feel beautiful

I know, but I do, just know I got you

He still don't even give you enough

It's true, in my room, I ain't gon' stop you

Wait

If this what you want, baby okay

He give you his all but you have no patience (patience, patience)

You made the call so I ain't complainin'

Wait, oh, oh-oh, you can't do it anymore

I understand just where he went wrong

So I got your hands where they don't belong (where they don't belong)

I do what he can't, so now you're

By my side (side), let's not rush (rush)

Lay you down (down), it's just us (us)

He lost your touch, all to me, all to me (all to me)