Lirik All to Me – Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All to Me – Givēon
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Wait
If this what you want, baby, okay
Okay, yeah
You don't say
Say what you want and now it's too late
'Cause you're right outside ('side), let you up (up)
Lay you down (down), it's just us (us)
He lost your touch, all to me, all to me
Oh, he still don't make you feel beautiful
I know, but I do, just know I got you
He still don't even give you enough
It's true, in my room, I ain't gon' stop you
Oh, he still don't make you feel beautiful
I know, but I do, just know I got you
He still don't even give you enough
It's true, in my room, I ain't gon' stop you
Wait
If this what you want, baby okay
He give you his all but you have no patience (patience, patience)
You made the call so I ain't complainin'
Wait, oh, oh-oh, you can't do it anymore
I understand just where he went wrong
So I got your hands where they don't belong (where they don't belong)
I do what he can't, so now you're
By my side (side), let's not rush (rush)
Lay you down (down), it's just us (us)
He lost your touch, all to me, all to me (all to me)
