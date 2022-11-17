Lirik Favorite Mistake - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Favorite Mistake - Givēon
Are you on your way?
Are you comin' soon to me?
No parking in LA
So I'ma send a Uber to your place
Is my secret safe?
Safe with just you and me
We can't leave a trace
This is my favorite mistake
Oh, look in my eyes
Can you find the lies? Do you feel alive?
Look in my eyes
Do you mind the lies? Do you feel alive?
Look in my eyes
We both know it's wrong but you're still comin' over
Even when you're gone the feelin' just grow stronger
Should leave it alone but you're still gettin' closer
We both know it's wrong, can't keep this for long
While it's going on, I'll put it in a song
Are you on your way? Are you comin' soon to me?
I'm gettin' impatient, look at what you do to me
Our secret's safe so you're my favorite mistake
That's why we gotta keep it on the low
Girl at home but she don't need to know
What's going on, it won't be on for long, no
Oh, look in my eyes
Can you find the lies? Do you feel alive?
Look in my eyes
Do you mind the lies? Do you feel alive?
Look in my eyes
We both know it's wrong but you're still comin' over
Even when you're gone the feelin' just grow stronger
Should leave it alone but you're still gettin' closer
We both know it's wrong, can't keep this for long
While it's going on, I'll put it in a song
Credit
Artis: Giveon
Artikel Pilihan