Lirik Favorite Mistake - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Favorite Mistake - Givēon

Are you on your way?

Are you comin' soon to me?

No parking in LA

So I'ma send a Uber to your place

Is my secret safe?

Safe with just you and me

We can't leave a trace

This is my favorite mistake

Oh, look in my eyes

Can you find the lies? Do you feel alive?

Look in my eyes

Do you mind the lies? Do you feel alive?

Look in my eyes

We both know it's wrong but you're still comin' over

Even when you're gone the feelin' just grow stronger

Should leave it alone but you're still gettin' closer

We both know it's wrong, can't keep this for long

While it's going on, I'll put it in a song

Are you on your way? Are you comin' soon to me?

I'm gettin' impatient, look at what you do to me

Our secret's safe so you're my favorite mistake

That's why we gotta keep it on the low

Girl at home but she don't need to know

What's going on, it won't be on for long, no

Oh, look in my eyes

Can you find the lies? Do you feel alive?

Look in my eyes

Do you mind the lies? Do you feel alive?

Look in my eyes

We both know it's wrong but you're still comin' over

Even when you're gone the feelin' just grow stronger

Should leave it alone but you're still gettin' closer

We both know it's wrong, can't keep this for long

While it's going on, I'll put it in a song

Credit

Artis: Giveon