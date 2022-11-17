Lirik Still Your Best - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Still Your Best - Givēon
Are you serious?
Are you kiddin' me?
What's the deal?
Oh no, no (yeah)
This the one you talking 'bout that's supposed to take my place
Damn, is this for real? (hmm, hmm)
It's almost disrespectful
That's a downgrade and you know it
Still your best, me
Still your best, me
When you wanna come back? (yeah)
I lay you back on your back and do you just like that
Missed the way that I grabbed (yeah)
Your body knows me, yes
I'm still your best, best, best
I don't want your heart (heart)
Maybe once before ('fore)
I don't want you back (back)
Just wanna let you know (know)
Say my love is bad (bad)
So you let me go (go)
But my love is more (more)
Just wanna let you know (know)
I don't want your heart (heart)
Maybe once before ('fore)
I don't want you back (back)
Just wanna let you know (know)
Say my love is bad (bad)
So you let me go (go)
But my love is more (more)
Just wanna let you know (know)
Still your best I know
Love it or hate it
It's unfair I know
That I got away
Just confess right now
Go 'head and say it (go 'head and say it)
Go 'head and say it (go 'head and say it)
Baby, it's okay
That's a downgrade and you know it
I'm still your best, oh
I'm still your best, oh, oh
When you wanna come back? (yeah)
I lay you back on your back and do you just like that
Missed the way that I grabbed (yeah)
Your body knows me, yes
I'm still your best, best, best
