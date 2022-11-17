Lirik The Beach - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Beach - Givēon

Giveon

I don't know if it was fireworks or gunshots, but the birds is in the air

She just let me know

Where they show no fear

It ain't safe 'round here

But she still gonna hold on

It ain't safe 'round here

But she doesn't run from right here

Lust, guns, drugs, violence

Lust, guns, drugs, violence, ooh

Oh, won't let you go, go, go (ooh-ooh-ooh)

Won't let you go, go, go (ooh-ooh-ooh)

Go, oh-oh, ooh (ooh)

Your mama warned you 'bout 562

To tell you the truth, she ain't lyin' to you

Baby, you said you ain't scared

Oh, girl, I love how you care

I'll put your love on a pedestal (pedestal)

Whatever you want I'ma get it for you (get it for you)

Hop in the whip, we can go skrrt

Show you the city that made me like this

Ooh, ooh, ooh, made me like this

Ooh, ooh, ooh, made me who I am

Say, ooh, ooh, ooh, 24th Street

Ooh, ooh, ooh, made me who I am

See, your mom told you about this side

It can get ugly

I'm just a boy from the east side

Do you love me?

Your mom told you about this side

It can get ugly

I'm just a boy from the east side, oh, no

I don't know if it was fireworks or gunshots but the birds is in the air (oh, won't let you go-go-go)

So don't come over here (won't let you, oh, I won't let you go)

Hit me up and let me know you're safe and be safe

Why I always gotta call you a million times 'fore you call me back, son? (Oh, oh)

Anyway, call me back, I love you, bye (won't let you go baby, yeah)

Oh, won't let you go, go, go

Won't let you go, go, go

Go, oh, ooh

Pray and live your life, pray and live your life

Pray and live your life

Pray and live your life, pray and live your life

Pray and live your life

Pray and live your life, pray and live your life

Pray and live your life

Credit