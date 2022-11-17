Lirik The Beach - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Beach - Givēon
Giveon
I don't know if it was fireworks or gunshots, but the birds is in the air
She just let me know
Where they show no fear
It ain't safe 'round here
But she still gonna hold on
It ain't safe 'round here
But she doesn't run from right here
Lust, guns, drugs, violence
Lust, guns, drugs, violence, ooh
Oh, won't let you go, go, go (ooh-ooh-ooh)
Won't let you go, go, go (ooh-ooh-ooh)
Go, oh-oh, ooh (ooh)
Your mama warned you 'bout 562
To tell you the truth, she ain't lyin' to you
Baby, you said you ain't scared
Oh, girl, I love how you care
I'll put your love on a pedestal (pedestal)
Whatever you want I'ma get it for you (get it for you)
Hop in the whip, we can go skrrt
Show you the city that made me like this
Ooh, ooh, ooh, made me like this
Ooh, ooh, ooh, made me who I am
Say, ooh, ooh, ooh, 24th Street
Ooh, ooh, ooh, made me who I am
See, your mom told you about this side
It can get ugly
I'm just a boy from the east side
Do you love me?
Your mom told you about this side
It can get ugly
I'm just a boy from the east side, oh, no
I don't know if it was fireworks or gunshots but the birds is in the air (oh, won't let you go-go-go)
So don't come over here (won't let you, oh, I won't let you go)
Hit me up and let me know you're safe and be safe
Why I always gotta call you a million times 'fore you call me back, son? (Oh, oh)
Anyway, call me back, I love you, bye (won't let you go baby, yeah)
Oh, won't let you go, go, go
Won't let you go, go, go
Go, oh, ooh
Pray and live your life, pray and live your life
Pray and live your life
Pray and live your life, pray and live your life
Pray and live your life
Pray and live your life, pray and live your life
Pray and live your life
Credit
