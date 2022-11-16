Lirik Lagu Monochrome (Color) - ATBO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Monochrome (Color) – ATBO
Monochrome
Monochrome
Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (dachaeropge)
Talpihaji black, chilhae graffiti (saekchilhaji)
Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (hwaryeohage)
Canvasneun stage urin colorin' (seumyeodeureo)
On sesangeul saekchilhago isseo
Woah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Never going black, jeonjinhae bicheul hyanghae
Running on the ground, jeoldae du bareul meomchuji ma
Red and garnet blush vermilion
Yeoljeong dameun palette, modu ssoda burning, yeah
Challaui jangmyeonmajeo deep, deep, moripage
Ilbun ilcho nochiji ma mae sungani climax
Indigo cobalt blue, naui ocean
Padoe millyeodeureo saeroun sesange chodaehae
Muneul yeoreo, what you waiting for?
Speak out, deo keuge sori jilleo, yeah (Oh, oh, oh)
Ontong jitge muldeullyeo natseon pyeongyeoneun jiwo (Oh, oh)
Hwangyareul chaeul color naui saekkkallo (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Naui jeonbureul saegyeojwo
Color me up sesange nal boyeojwo
Junbidwaesseo, color me up
No paradigm, teureun mojori kkaejyeo
Gangnyeolhage color me up
Gyeonggye ttawin ttulko beonjyeogan (Color)
Eoneusae hyeonsiri doen sangsang soge, yeah
Sunsikgane ppajyeodeureo neon
Badadeullyeo nal, woah
Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (dachaeropge)
Talpihaji black, chilhae graffiti (saekchilhaji)
Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (hwaryeohage)
Canvasneun stage urin colorin' (seumyeodeureo)
Nuneul ttel su eopsi
Sunsikgane geuryeoganeun nakseo gateun umjigim (Woah)
Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome
Talpihaji black, chilhae graffiti (Yeah)
See in black and white, only know how to move on, now, yeah
Chilhae gal uriga naagal nareul
Who cannot define? jeoldae jeongui mothae nal
Modu boran deut jeungmyeonghal possibility
Indigo cobalt blue, naui ocean
Padoe millyeodeureo saeroun sesange chodaehae
Muneul yeoreo, what you waiting for?
Speak out, deo keuge sori jilleo, yeah (Oh, oh, oh)
Ontong jitge muldeullyeo natseon pyeongyeoneun jiwo (Oh, oh)
Hwangyareul chaeul color naui saekkkallo (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Naui jeonbureul saegyeojwo
