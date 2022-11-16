Lirik Lagu Monochrome (Color) - ATBO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Monochrome (Color) – ATBO

Monochrome

Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (dachaeropge)

Talpihaji black, chilhae graffiti (saekchilhaji)

Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (hwaryeohage)

Canvasneun stage urin colorin' (seumyeodeureo)

On sesangeul saekchilhago isseo

Woah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Never going black, jeonjinhae bicheul hyanghae

Running on the ground, jeoldae du bareul meomchuji ma

Red and garnet blush vermilion

Yeoljeong dameun palette, modu ssoda burning, yeah

Challaui jangmyeonmajeo deep, deep, moripage

Ilbun ilcho nochiji ma mae sungani climax

Indigo cobalt blue, naui ocean

Padoe millyeodeureo saeroun sesange chodaehae

Muneul yeoreo, what you waiting for?

Speak out, deo keuge sori jilleo, yeah (Oh, oh, oh)

Ontong jitge muldeullyeo natseon pyeongyeoneun jiwo (Oh, oh)

Hwangyareul chaeul color naui saekkkallo (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Naui jeonbureul saegyeojwo

Color me up sesange nal boyeojwo

Junbidwaesseo, color me up

No paradigm, teureun mojori kkaejyeo

Gangnyeolhage color me up

Gyeonggye ttawin ttulko beonjyeogan (Color)

Eoneusae hyeonsiri doen sangsang soge, yeah

Sunsikgane ppajyeodeureo neon

Badadeullyeo nal, woah

Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (dachaeropge)

Talpihaji black, chilhae graffiti (saekchilhaji)

Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome (hwaryeohage)

Canvasneun stage urin colorin' (seumyeodeureo)

Nuneul ttel su eopsi

Sunsikgane geuryeoganeun nakseo gateun umjigim (Woah)

Don't kill my vibe, we're not monochrome

Talpihaji black, chilhae graffiti (Yeah)

See in black and white, only know how to move on, now, yeah

Chilhae gal uriga naagal nareul

Who cannot define? jeoldae jeongui mothae nal

Modu boran deut jeungmyeonghal possibility

Indigo cobalt blue, naui ocean

Padoe millyeodeureo saeroun sesange chodaehae

Muneul yeoreo, what you waiting for?

Speak out, deo keuge sori jilleo, yeah (Oh, oh, oh)

Ontong jitge muldeullyeo natseon pyeongyeoneun jiwo (Oh, oh)

Hwangyareul chaeul color naui saekkkallo (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Naui jeonbureul saegyeojwo