Lirik Lagu Cherry Blossom – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cherry Blossom – Lana Del Rey

What you don't tell no one, you can tell me

Little ghost, tall, tan like milk and honey

You're very brave and very free

I push you high, cherry blossom

On your sycamore tree

What you don't tell no one, you can tell me

Swing it high like Jesus, wild and free

Dandelions in your hair, baby

You're very brave and there's much to see

I push you high, cherry blossom

On your sycamore tree

What you don't tell no one, you can tell me

And when you're scared, I'll be right here

You feel afraid, mommy is there

It's a cruel, cruel world

But we don't care

'Cause what we've got, we've got to share

What you don't tell no one, you can tell me

Little ghost, blonde hair with lemonade tea

There's much to learn and so much to see

I push you high, Angelina

On your sycamore tree

What you don't tell no one, you can tell me

