Lirik Lagu Cherry Blossom – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cherry Blossom – Lana Del Rey
What you don't tell no one, you can tell me
Little ghost, tall, tan like milk and honey
You're very brave and very free
I push you high, cherry blossom
On your sycamore tree
What you don't tell no one, you can tell me
Swing it high like Jesus, wild and free
Dandelions in your hair, baby
You're very brave and there's much to see
I push you high, cherry blossom
On your sycamore tree
What you don't tell no one, you can tell me
And when you're scared, I'll be right here
You feel afraid, mommy is there
It's a cruel, cruel world
But we don't care
'Cause what we've got, we've got to share
What you don't tell no one, you can tell me
Little ghost, blonde hair with lemonade tea
There's much to learn and so much to see
I push you high, Angelina
On your sycamore tree
What you don't tell no one, you can tell me
