Lirik Lagu Dark But Just a Game – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dark But Just a Game – Lana Del Rey
"It's dark but just a game"
That's what he would say to me
The faces aren't the same
But their stories all end tragically
Sweet, what-whatever, baby
And that's the price of fame
A tale as old as time, you'd be
Sweet, what-whatever, baby
A pretty little fool
To think exceptions to the rule
Just walk around
Like you and me this way
But life is sweet, what-whatever, baby
You gotta take them for what they've got
And while the whole world is crazy
We're getting high in the parking lot
We keep changing all the time
The best ones lost their minds
So I'm not gonna change
I'll stay the same
No rose left on the vines
Don't even want what's mine
Much less the fame
It's dark but just a game
It's dark but just a game
It's dark but just a game
So play it like a symphony
You know our love's the same
They'll both go down in infamy
I was a pretty little thing
Ain't got a lot to sing, but
Nothing came for me either one but pain
But fuck it
Life is sweet, what-whatever, baby
Don't ever think it's not
While the whole world is crazy
We're making out in the parking lot
We keep changing all the time
The best ones lost their minds
So I'm not gonna change
I'll stay the same
No rose left on the vines
Don't even want what's mine
Much less the fame
It's dark but just a game
