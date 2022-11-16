Lirik Lagu Dark But Just a Game – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dark But Just a Game – Lana Del Rey

"It's dark but just a game"

That's what he would say to me

The faces aren't the same

But their stories all end tragically

Sweet, what-whatever, baby

And that's the price of fame

A tale as old as time, you'd be

Sweet, what-whatever, baby

A pretty little fool

To think exceptions to the rule

Just walk around

Like you and me this way

But life is sweet, what-whatever, baby

You gotta take them for what they've got

And while the whole world is crazy

We're getting high in the parking lot

We keep changing all the time

The best ones lost their minds

So I'm not gonna change

I'll stay the same

No rose left on the vines

Don't even want what's mine

Much less the fame

It's dark but just a game

It's dark but just a game

It's dark but just a game

So play it like a symphony

You know our love's the same

They'll both go down in infamy

I was a pretty little thing

Ain't got a lot to sing, but

Nothing came for me either one but pain

But fuck it

Life is sweet, what-whatever, baby

Don't ever think it's not

While the whole world is crazy

We're making out in the parking lot

We keep changing all the time

The best ones lost their minds

So I'm not gonna change

I'll stay the same

No rose left on the vines

Don't even want what's mine

Much less the fame

It's dark but just a game