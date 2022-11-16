Lirik Lagu Let Me Love You Like a Woman – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me Love You Like a Woman – Lana Del Rey
I come from a small town, how about you?
I only mention it 'cause I'm ready to leave LA
And I want you to come
Eighty miles North or South will do
I don't care where as long as you're with me
And I'm with you and you let me
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I'm meant to be
Talk to me in poems and songs
Don't make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me hold you like a baby
I come from a small town far away
I only mention it 'cause I'm ready to leave LA
And I want (need) you to come
I guess I could manage if you stay
It's just if you do I can't see myself having any fun, so
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I'm meant to be
Talk to me in songs and poems
Don't make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
Take you to infinity
Let me love you like a woman (let me hold you like a baby)
Take you to infinity
Let me love you like a woman (let me hold you like a baby)
Take you to infinity
We could get lost in the purple rain
Talk about the good old days
We could get high on some pink champagne
Baby, let me count the waves
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I'm meant to be
Talk to me in songs and poems
Don't make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
Credit
Artis: Lana Del Rey
Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club
Tahun Rilis: 2020
Produser: Jack Antonoff
