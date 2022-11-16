Lirik Lagu Let Me Love You Like a Woman – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me Love You Like a Woman – Lana Del Rey

I come from a small town, how about you?

I only mention it 'cause I'm ready to leave LA

And I want you to come

Eighty miles North or South will do

I don't care where as long as you're with me

And I'm with you and you let me

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I'm meant to be

Talk to me in poems and songs

Don't make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me hold you like a baby

I come from a small town far away

I only mention it 'cause I'm ready to leave LA

And I want (need) you to come

I guess I could manage if you stay

It's just if you do I can't see myself having any fun, so

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I'm meant to be

Talk to me in songs and poems

Don't make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman

Take you to infinity

Let me love you like a woman (let me hold you like a baby)

Take you to infinity

Let me love you like a woman (let me hold you like a baby)

Take you to infinity

We could get lost in the purple rain

Talk about the good old days

We could get high on some pink champagne

Baby, let me count the waves

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I'm meant to be

Talk to me in songs and poems

Don't make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman

Credit

Artis: Lana Del Rey

Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club

Tahun Rilis: 2020

Produser: Jack Antonoff