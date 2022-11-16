Lirik Lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Just Couldn’t Save You Tonight – Ardhito Pramono

Living with something that I couldn't see

And somehow fade internally

If you came a long way to get to know me

Or maybe it just meant to be?

Come here, I just found a new recipe

The flower, the bricks and the sea

My intuition says you will like me

And I don't know where should I be

And maybe you wanna be a star?

It may seem you wanna be in love

I don't care it taking me apart

But I just couldn't save you tonight

Falling in love is a new world for me

Do you wanna be my company?

From thousand of miles you will like gettin' here

No need no anniversary

And maybe you wanna be a star

It may seem you wanna be in love

I don't care it taking me apart

But I just couldn't save you tonight

And maybe you wanna be a star

It may seem you wanna be in love

I don't care it taking me apart

But I just couldn't save you tonight

And maybe you wanna be a star

It may seem you wanna be in love

I don't care it taking me apart

But I just couldn't save you tonight

I just couldn't save you tonight

And I just couldn't save you tonight