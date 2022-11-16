Lirik Lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Just Couldn’t Save You Tonight – Ardhito Pramono
Living with something that I couldn't see
And somehow fade internally
If you came a long way to get to know me
Or maybe it just meant to be?
Come here, I just found a new recipe
The flower, the bricks and the sea
My intuition says you will like me
And I don't know where should I be
And maybe you wanna be a star?
It may seem you wanna be in love
I don't care it taking me apart
But I just couldn't save you tonight
Falling in love is a new world for me
Do you wanna be my company?
From thousand of miles you will like gettin' here
No need no anniversary
And maybe you wanna be a star
It may seem you wanna be in love
I don't care it taking me apart
But I just couldn't save you tonight
And maybe you wanna be a star
It may seem you wanna be in love
I don't care it taking me apart
But I just couldn't save you tonight
And maybe you wanna be a star
It may seem you wanna be in love
I don't care it taking me apart
But I just couldn't save you tonight
I just couldn't save you tonight
And I just couldn't save you tonight
