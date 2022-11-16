Lirik Lagu Living Legend – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Living Legend – Lana Del Rey

Mm-mm-mm, oh-oh

Blackbirds will sing in the same key

As you play in the shoes that I bought you

And sweet baby Jane don't know a thing

About my songs but she knows I'm a monsoon

And baby you, all the things you do

And the ways you move, send me straight to heaven

And baby you, what you never knew

What I never said, is you're my living legend

Hipsters will sing just like a dream

In Sin-é or the back Brooklyn bayou

But you never cared about my name

And darling I never meant to defy you

But baby you, all them things you do

And those ways you moved, send me straight to heaven

And baby you, I never said to you

You really are my living legend

I got guns in the summertime and horses too

Guns in the summertime and horses too

I never meant to be bad or unwell

I was just living on the edge

Right between Heaven and Hell

And I'm tired of it

Ooh, all the things you do

And the ways you move, send me straight to heaven

And baby you, what I never said to you

'Cause you really are my living legend

My living legend

My living legend

My living legend

My living legend