Lirik Lagu Living Legend – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 02:13 WIB
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey dalam musik video White Dress.
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey dalam musik video White Dress. /YouTube

Living Legend – Lana Del Rey

Mm-mm-mm, oh-oh

Blackbirds will sing in the same key
As you play in the shoes that I bought you
And sweet baby Jane don't know a thing
About my songs but she knows I'm a monsoon

And baby you, all the things you do
And the ways you move, send me straight to heaven
And baby you, what you never knew
What I never said, is you're my living legend

Hipsters will sing just like a dream
In Sin-é or the back Brooklyn bayou
But you never cared about my name
And darling I never meant to defy you

But baby you, all them things you do
And those ways you moved, send me straight to heaven
And baby you, I never said to you
You really are my living legend

I got guns in the summertime and horses too
Guns in the summertime and horses too
I never meant to be bad or unwell
I was just living on the edge
Right between Heaven and Hell
And I'm tired of it

Ooh, all the things you do
And the ways you move, send me straight to heaven
And baby you, what I never said to you
'Cause you really are my living legend

My living legend
My living legend
My living legend
My living legend

