Lirik Lagu Sweet Carolina – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweet Carolina – Lana Del Rey
Don't have to write me a letter, 'cause I'll always be right here
Closer to you than your next breath, my dear
We love every hair on your head
Love you like God loves you
And you say that you're scared
Might be unprepared for having the baby blues
Baby blues, baby blues
If things ever go wrong, just know this is your song
And we love you
You name your babe Lilac Heaven
After your iPhone 11
"Crypto forever, " screams your stupid boyfriend
F**k you, Kevin
We love every freckle you have
We love you, like God loves you
If you're ever stressed out, just dance in the night
If you get those baby blues
Baby blues, baby blues
If things ever go wrong, just know this is your song
And we love you
Pink slippers all on the floor and woven nets over the door
It's as close as we'll get to the dream that they had
In the one night sixties, and
Jason is out in the lawn
And he power-washes every time things go wrong
If you're stressed out, just know you can dance to your song
'Cause we got you
If you get the blues, baby blues
Just know this is your song
It'll live on and on way past me and you
If you get the blues, baby blues
You've got us, we've got you
So there's nothing to lose and we love you
