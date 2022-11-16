Lirik Lagu Sweet Carolina – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweet Carolina – Lana Del Rey

Don't have to write me a letter, 'cause I'll always be right here

Closer to you than your next breath, my dear

We love every hair on your head

Love you like God loves you

And you say that you're scared

Might be unprepared for having the baby blues

Baby blues, baby blues

If things ever go wrong, just know this is your song

And we love you

You name your babe Lilac Heaven

After your iPhone 11

"Crypto forever, " screams your stupid boyfriend

F**k you, Kevin

We love every freckle you have

We love you, like God loves you

If you're ever stressed out, just dance in the night

If you get those baby blues

Baby blues, baby blues

If things ever go wrong, just know this is your song

And we love you

Pink slippers all on the floor and woven nets over the door

It's as close as we'll get to the dream that they had

In the one night sixties, and

Jason is out in the lawn

And he power-washes every time things go wrong

If you're stressed out, just know you can dance to your song

'Cause we got you

If you get the blues, baby blues

Just know this is your song

It'll live on and on way past me and you

If you get the blues, baby blues

You've got us, we've got you

So there's nothing to lose and we love you