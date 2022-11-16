Lirik Lagu Wildflower Wildfire – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wildflower Wildfire – Lana Del Rey

Here's the deal

'Cause I know you wanna talk about it

Here's the deal

I promise you, like, a million tomorrows

Here's the deal

What I can promise is I'll lie down

Like a bed of wildflowers

And I'll always make the sheets

Smell like gardenias wild at your feet

And I nourish you hazily

Baby I, I, I, I've been runnin' on stardust

Alone for so long

I wouldn't know what hot fire was

Hot fire, hot weather, hot coffee, I'm better with you

It's strange, but it's true, darling

Not to turn into a wildfire

To light up your night

With only my smile and nothing that burns

Baby, I'll be like a wildflower

I live on sheer willpower

I'll do my best never to turn into something

That burns, burns, burns

Like the others baby, burns, burns, burns

Here's the deal

'Cause I know you wanna talk about it

Here's the deal

You say there's gaps to fill in, so here

Here's the deal

My father never stepped in

When his wife would rage at me

So I ended up awkward but sweet

Later than hospitals and still on my feet

Comfortably numb but with lithium came poetry

And baby I, I've been running on star drip

IV's for so long

I wouldn't know how cruel the world was

Hot fire, hot weather, hot coffee, I'm better

So I turn but I learn (it from you, babe)

Not to turn into a wildfire

To light up your night

With only my smile and nothing that hurts

Baby, I run like a wildflower

I live on sheer willpower

I promise that nothing will burn you

Nothing will burn, burn, burn, burn

Like the others baby, burns, burns, burns

Burn, burn, burn

Like the others baby, burn, burn, burn

It's you from whom I learn, learn, learn

It's you from whom I learn, learn, learn

