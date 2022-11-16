Lirik Lagu White Dress – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Dress – Lana Del Rey
Un stare, don't care with my head in my hands thinking of a simpler time
Like Sun Ra, feel small, but I had it under control every time
When I was a waitress wearing a white dress
Look how I do this, look how I got this
I was a waitress working the night shift
You were my man, felt like I got this
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
Down in Orlando, I was only 19
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I only mention it 'cause it was such a scene
And I felt seen
Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh-mmh, mhm
Summer, sizzling
Listening to jazz out on the lawn
Listening to White Stripes when they were white-hot
Listening to rock, all day long
When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress, handling the heat
I wasn't famous, just listening to Kings of Leon to the beat
Like, look at how I got this
Look how I got this, just singing in the street
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I felt free 'cause I was only 19
Such a scene
Summer, summer's almost gone
We were talking about life, we were sitting outside 'til dawn
But I would still go back
If I could do it all again, I'd fly
Because it made me feel, made me feel like a god
'Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god
Somehow it made me feel, made me feel like a god
When I was a waitress wearing a white dress
Look how I do this, look how I got this
I was a waitress working the night shift
You were my man, felt like I got this
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
Down in Orlando, I was only 19
Down at the Men in Music Business Conference
I only mention it 'cause it was such a scene
And I felt seen
Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh-mmh, mhm
When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress
Like, look how I do it, look how I got this
I was a waitress wearing a tight dress
Like, look who would do this, look who would got this
It made me feel, made me feel like a god
It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off
'Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god
Kinda makes me feel like maybe I was better off
Artikel Pilihan