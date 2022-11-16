Lirik Lagu White Dress – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Dress – Lana Del Rey

Un stare, don't care with my head in my hands thinking of a simpler time

Like Sun Ra, feel small, but I had it under control every time

When I was a waitress wearing a white dress

Look how I do this, look how I got this

I was a waitress working the night shift

You were my man, felt like I got this

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

Down in Orlando, I was only 19

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I only mention it 'cause it was such a scene

And I felt seen

Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh-mmh, mhm

Summer, sizzling

Listening to jazz out on the lawn

Listening to White Stripes when they were white-hot

Listening to rock, all day long

When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress, handling the heat

I wasn't famous, just listening to Kings of Leon to the beat

Like, look at how I got this

Look how I got this, just singing in the street

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I felt free 'cause I was only 19

Such a scene

Summer, summer's almost gone

We were talking about life, we were sitting outside 'til dawn

But I would still go back

If I could do it all again, I'd fly

Because it made me feel, made me feel like a god

'Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god

Somehow it made me feel, made me feel like a god

When I was a waitress wearing a white dress

Look how I do this, look how I got this

I was a waitress working the night shift

You were my man, felt like I got this

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

Down in Orlando, I was only 19

Down at the Men in Music Business Conference

I only mention it 'cause it was such a scene

And I felt seen

Mmh, mmh-mmh-mmh-mmh, mhm

When I was a waitress wearing a tight dress

Like, look how I do it, look how I got this

I was a waitress wearing a tight dress

Like, look who would do this, look who would got this

It made me feel, made me feel like a god

It kinda makes me feel, like maybe I was better off

'Cause it made me feel, made me feel like a god

Kinda makes me feel like maybe I was better off