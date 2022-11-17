Lirik Let Me Go - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Me Go - Givēon
I'm so proud of you
Uh, I'm, I'm so proud of you
I'm sick right now, I, I feel sick
Uh, it's, it's so crazy, I feel
UH, I really feel like this is a dream
And I'll tell you 'bout it when I wake up
Say you wanna be just friends, just friends
But I plan to make it more
See you and I can't stop staring, I miss us
Say you wanna be just friends, but I can't, no
Either love me or I gotta leave
Slide, slide through
Decide if I am worth the time I cause you
Let me know or let me go
Try, try to, to find if I am worth the time I cause you
Let me know or let me go, let me go
Back and forth, I'm exhausted
Girl, you know I got options
But I miss it too much to stop it
Too much to stop
'Causе when I see you
The memoriеs of
The time that we touched
So I gotta leave, unless you want me
Slide, slide through
Decide if I am worth the time I cause you
Let me know or let me go
Try, try to, to find if I am worth the time I cause you
Let me know or let me go
People make mistakes
People don't always agree with each other
Keep that in mind, Giveon
You hear me, son?
Credit
Artis: Giveon
