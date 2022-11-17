Lirik Let Me Go - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Me Go - Givēon

I'm so proud of you

Uh, I'm, I'm so proud of you

I'm sick right now, I, I feel sick

Uh, it's, it's so crazy, I feel

UH, I really feel like this is a dream

And I'll tell you 'bout it when I wake up

Say you wanna be just friends, just friends

But I plan to make it more

See you and I can't stop staring, I miss us

Say you wanna be just friends, but I can't, no

Either love me or I gotta leave

Slide, slide through

Decide if I am worth the time I cause you

Let me know or let me go

Try, try to, to find if I am worth the time I cause you

Let me know or let me go, let me go

Back and forth, I'm exhausted

Girl, you know I got options

But I miss it too much to stop it

Too much to stop

'Causе when I see you

The memoriеs of

The time that we touched

So I gotta leave, unless you want me

Slide, slide through

Decide if I am worth the time I cause you

Let me know or let me go

Try, try to, to find if I am worth the time I cause you

Let me know or let me go

People make mistakes

People don't always agree with each other

Keep that in mind, Giveon

You hear me, son?

Credit

Artis: Giveon