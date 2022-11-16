Lirik Lagu For Sure – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

For Sure – Future Islands

Perish the pain

I was impoverished

Those ties that wind

And stared into open lanes

Stared into long long nights

Howling and still

West of the Eastern Cove

Carving the wind

Dawn of your eyes

Dust off your smile

When you say "Us"

You make me trust

I will never keep you from an open door

I know, you know

That's how much I feel in everything you are

You know, I know

Hot as the day

When we sat on stones

Watching the fish, run

Under our feet, and flow

And dove from the rocks

Scraping my knees and toes

And blood, with me, rose

Slow from the sea

And you were waiting for me

Waiting for me

Waiting for me

Waiting for me

You were waiting for me

It's just how much

When you say "Us"

You don't know just how much

You make me trust

I will never keep you from an open door

I know, you know

That's how much I feel in everything you are

I know, I know

I will never keep you from an open door

I know, you know

I will never keep you from just who you are

I know, I know

Credit

Artis: Future Islands

Album: As Long as You Are

Songwriter: John Gerrit Welmers, Michael Lowry, Samuel Thompson Herring, William Cashion

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya

For Sure merupakan lagu milik Future Island yang dirilis pada 2020.

Grup band asal Amerika Serikat ini dibentuk pada 2006. Kala itu, para anggotanya masih berkuliah di East Carolina University di Greenvile.

Adapun anggota Future Islands di antaranya Samuel T. Herring (vokalis), William cashion (gitaris), Gerrit Welmers (keyboarist), Erick Murillo (drummer). (Nisrina Sukmawati)***