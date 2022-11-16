Lirik Lagu For Sure – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

For Sure – Future Islands
Perish the pain
I was impoverished
Those ties that wind
And stared into open lanes
Stared into long long nights
Howling and still
West of the Eastern Cove
Carving the wind
Dawn of your eyes
Dust off your smile
When you say "Us"
You make me trust
I will never keep you from an open door
I know, you know
That's how much I feel in everything you are
You know, I know
Hot as the day
When we sat on stones
Watching the fish, run
Under our feet, and flow
And dove from the rocks
Scraping my knees and toes
And blood, with me, rose
Slow from the sea
And you were waiting for me
Waiting for me
Waiting for me
Waiting for me
You were waiting for me
It's just how much
When you say "Us"
You don't know just how much
You make me trust
I will never keep you from an open door
I know, you know
That's how much I feel in everything you are
I know, I know
I will never keep you from an open door
I know, you know
I will never keep you from just who you are
I know, I know
Credit
Artis: Future Islands
Album: As Long as You Are
Songwriter: John Gerrit Welmers, Michael Lowry, Samuel Thompson Herring, William Cashion
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Baliknya
For Sure merupakan lagu milik Future Island yang dirilis pada 2020.
Grup band asal Amerika Serikat ini dibentuk pada 2006. Kala itu, para anggotanya masih berkuliah di East Carolina University di Greenvile.
Adapun anggota Future Islands di antaranya Samuel T. Herring (vokalis), William cashion (gitaris), Gerrit Welmers (keyboarist), Erick Murillo (drummer). (Nisrina Sukmawati)***
Artikel Pilihan