Lirik Lagu Seasons (Waiting on You) – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seasons (Waiting on You) – Future Islands
Seasons change
And I tried hard just to soften you
And seasons change
But I've grown tired of trying to change for you
'Cause I've been waiting on you
I've been waiting on you
'Cause I've been waiting on you
I've been waiting on you
As it breaks
The summer will wake
But the winter will wash what is left
Of the taste
As it breaks
The summer will warm
But the winter will crave what is gone
Will crave what has all
Gone away
People change
But you know some people never do
You know when people change
They gain a piece but they lose one too
'Cause I've been hanging on you
I've been waiting on you
'Cause I've been waiting on you
I've been hanging on you
