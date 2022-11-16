Lirik Lagu Seasons (Waiting on You) – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seasons (Waiting on You) – Future Islands

Seasons change

And I tried hard just to soften you

And seasons change

But I've grown tired of trying to change for you

'Cause I've been waiting on you

I've been waiting on you

'Cause I've been waiting on you

I've been waiting on you

As it breaks

The summer will wake

But the winter will wash what is left

Of the taste

As it breaks

The summer will warm

But the winter will crave what is gone

Will crave what has all

Gone away

People change

But you know some people never do

You know when people change

They gain a piece but they lose one too

'Cause I've been hanging on you

I've been waiting on you

'Cause I've been waiting on you

I've been hanging on you