Lirik Lagu King of Sweden – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

King of Sweden – Future Islands
I was on the F train
Thinking 'bout a holiday
I was on the M1
Dreaming 'bout my getaway
Rest right, reset
In-flight headset
Feeling like I'm fifteen
Wandering with the misfits
And all went silent
Purples, violets
The kind of cursive quiet
One with the starry eyelids
A sweet unsweetened
An eve uneven
The lights trailed like incense
To the figure in the distance
You are all I need
Nothing said could change a thing
Where you go, I go, just say, I'll be
'Cause you are all I need
I met the King of Sweden
When I was walking in the headlights
Drowning in a bender
Frozen in a red light
I'm always flying
So I'm always crying
Losing my emotion
On a desert island
Looked just like heaven
Seven alligator seven
Spoke to the reverend
Still filled me with depression
Slept right in tents
The moon was low and incensed
Was it the sun on the horizon?
It lit the figure in the distance
You are all I need
Nothing said could change a thing
Where you go, I go, just say, I'll be
'Cause you are all I need
And you are all I need
Oh, you are all I need
