Lirik Lagu King of Sweden – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

King of Sweden – Future Islands

I was on the F train

Thinking 'bout a holiday

I was on the M1

Dreaming 'bout my getaway

Rest right, reset

In-flight headset

Feeling like I'm fifteen

Wandering with the misfits

And all went silent

Purples, violets

The kind of cursive quiet

One with the starry eyelids

A sweet unsweetened

An eve uneven

The lights trailed like incense

To the figure in the distance

You are all I need

Nothing said could change a thing

Where you go, I go, just say, I'll be

'Cause you are all I need

I met the King of Sweden

When I was walking in the headlights

Drowning in a bender

Frozen in a red light

I'm always flying

So I'm always crying

Losing my emotion

On a desert island

Looked just like heaven

Seven alligator seven

Spoke to the reverend

Still filled me with depression

Slept right in tents

The moon was low and incensed

Was it the sun on the horizon?

It lit the figure in the distance

You are all I need

Nothing said could change a thing

Where you go, I go, just say, I'll be

'Cause you are all I need

And you are all I need

Oh, you are all I need