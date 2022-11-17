Lirik Tryna Be - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tryna Be - Givēon

Tryna be

All that I can be for you

When you're not with me it's hard because it's lonely

Honesty

I told them I'm in love with you

But they're okay with being number two

Drifting us apart

I ain't did nothing wrong, yet

I'm tempted when you're gone 'cause I don't do well alone

They want me more than ever now and I'm scared that I want them too

I'm all in but I'm just

A man with flaws when the song ends

My options come calling

Just stop it, I'm trying

All that I can be for you

When you're not with me

It's hard because it's lonely

Honesty

I told them I'm in love with you

But they're okay with being number two

Mmm, mmm-mmm

(What am I supposed to do?)

Mmm, mmm-mmm (oh, oh, oh)

(When I am not close to you?)

Mmm, mmm-mmm

(They all wanna be number two)

Mmm, mmm-mmm (number two)

Don't wanna do you wrong but this not helping

Loving through a phone with poor connection

If I share my love would I regret it?

If you never know it's still a question

Don't go too far for too long I'm too on

Don't go too far for too long, I'll move on

Now they know my name, I see you callin'

Don't see you often, it's hard but I'm tryna be

I'm all in but I'm just (yeah)

A man with flaws when the song ends (a man)

My options come calling (calling)

Just stop it, I'm trying (stop it, I'm trying)

All that I can be for you

When you're not with me

It's hard because it's lonely

Honesty

I told them I'm in love with you

But they're okay with being number two

Mmm, mmm-mmm

(What am I supposed to do?)

Mmm, mmm-mmm (oh, oh, oh)

(When I am not close to you?)

Mmm, mmm-mmm

(They all wanna be number two)

Mmm, mmm-mmm (what I'm supposed to do? Yeah)