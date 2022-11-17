Lirik Tryna Be - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tryna Be - Givēon
Tryna be
All that I can be for you
When you're not with me it's hard because it's lonely
Honesty
I told them I'm in love with you
But they're okay with being number two
Drifting us apart
I ain't did nothing wrong, yet
I'm tempted when you're gone 'cause I don't do well alone
They want me more than ever now and I'm scared that I want them too
I'm all in but I'm just
A man with flaws when the song ends
My options come calling
Just stop it, I'm trying
All that I can be for you
When you're not with me
It's hard because it's lonely
Honesty
I told them I'm in love with you
But they're okay with being number two
Mmm, mmm-mmm
(What am I supposed to do?)
Mmm, mmm-mmm (oh, oh, oh)
(When I am not close to you?)
Mmm, mmm-mmm
(They all wanna be number two)
Mmm, mmm-mmm (number two)
Don't wanna do you wrong but this not helping
Loving through a phone with poor connection
If I share my love would I regret it?
If you never know it's still a question
Don't go too far for too long I'm too on
Don't go too far for too long, I'll move on
Now they know my name, I see you callin'
Don't see you often, it's hard but I'm tryna be
I'm all in but I'm just (yeah)
A man with flaws when the song ends (a man)
My options come calling (calling)
Just stop it, I'm trying (stop it, I'm trying)
All that I can be for you
When you're not with me
It's hard because it's lonely
Honesty
I told them I'm in love with you
But they're okay with being number two
Mmm, mmm-mmm
(What am I supposed to do?)
Mmm, mmm-mmm (oh, oh, oh)
(When I am not close to you?)
Mmm, mmm-mmm
(They all wanna be number two)
Mmm, mmm-mmm (what I'm supposed to do? Yeah)
