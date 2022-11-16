Lirik Lagu Back in the Tall Grass – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Back in the Tall Grass – Future Islands

Home isn't open

It's like when you get here

The tracks by the creek bed

The minnow's the body

Crawdads with their heads down low

Back in the tall grass

Stinging my cattails oh!

Looking for brother

It feels like winter

But it's the heart of the summer

We can't go swimming

As long as we slumber

'Cause we're a long way from home

A long way from home

A long way from home

How did we get here?

One step takes me home

Two steps back on my own

Three skips to each stone

Four steps back and I'm gone

And I wanted you to know

I was thinking about you

And you look like a rose

Especially, when I'm a long way from home

A long way from home

A long way from home

How did we get here?

Back to the body

Words jump like salmon

One step takes me home

Two steps back on my own

Three skips to each stone

Four steps back and I'm gone

And I wanted you to know

I was thinking about you

And you look like a rose

Especially, in that backwater

Running through the woods

In that red water

In the mirror, thinking of you

Spend all day just thinking of you

In the mirror thinking of you

Spend my days just thinking of you

Wow baby, just thinking of you

All day, just thinking of you

And I wanted you to know

I was thinking about you

And baby, you look like a rose

Especially