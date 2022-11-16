Lirik Lagu Back in the Tall Grass – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Back in the Tall Grass – Future Islands
Home isn't open
It's like when you get here
The tracks by the creek bed
The minnow's the body
Crawdads with their heads down low
Back in the tall grass
Stinging my cattails oh!
Looking for brother
It feels like winter
But it's the heart of the summer
We can't go swimming
As long as we slumber
'Cause we're a long way from home
A long way from home
A long way from home
How did we get here?
One step takes me home
Two steps back on my own
Three skips to each stone
Four steps back and I'm gone
And I wanted you to know
I was thinking about you
And you look like a rose
Especially, when I'm a long way from home
A long way from home
A long way from home
How did we get here?
Back to the body
Words jump like salmon
One step takes me home
Two steps back on my own
Three skips to each stone
Four steps back and I'm gone
And I wanted you to know
I was thinking about you
And you look like a rose
Especially, in that backwater
Running through the woods
In that red water
In the mirror, thinking of you
Spend all day just thinking of you
In the mirror thinking of you
Spend my days just thinking of you
Wow baby, just thinking of you
All day, just thinking of you
And I wanted you to know
I was thinking about you
And baby, you look like a rose
Especially
