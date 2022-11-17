Lirik Make You Mine - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make You Mine - Givēon

You're as good as it gets for me

Slow it down

Don't wanna miss a moment

Sit me down if you want

Teach me, girl, I'm willing

I'll be yours if you want

Whatever you want

Got high hopes

Just like you

Truth be told, we both got things to lose (things to lose)

Can't go ghost, not like usual

Because I'm ready for your love

What would it take here

To make you mine for real?

I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind

What would it take for real

To make you mine?

I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind, mind

Is it obvious

That I'm falling, I'm lost in it?

And I need it often on my way

And, baby, no lie, I'm here to stay

No games to play

And, baby, I'm trying to say your love is good to me

I'm saying this time you're mine, you're mine

Got high hopes

Just like you

Truth be told, we both got things to lose (things to lose)

Can't go ghost, not like usual

Because I'm ready for your love

What would it take here

To make you mine for real?

I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind

What would it take for real

To make you mine?

I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind, mind