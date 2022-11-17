Lirik Make You Mine - Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make You Mine - Givēon
You're as good as it gets for me
Slow it down
Don't wanna miss a moment
Sit me down if you want
Teach me, girl, I'm willing
I'll be yours if you want
Whatever you want
Got high hopes
Just like you
Truth be told, we both got things to lose (things to lose)
Can't go ghost, not like usual
Because I'm ready for your love
What would it take here
To make you mine for real?
I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind
What would it take for real
To make you mine?
I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind, mind
Is it obvious
That I'm falling, I'm lost in it?
And I need it often on my way
And, baby, no lie, I'm here to stay
No games to play
And, baby, I'm trying to say your love is good to me
I'm saying this time you're mine, you're mine
Got high hopes
Just like you
Truth be told, we both got things to lose (things to lose)
Can't go ghost, not like usual
Because I'm ready for your love
What would it take here
To make you mine for real?
I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind
What would it take for real
To make you mine?
I got a taste and now can't keep off my mind, mind
