Lirik Lagu Walk This Way - Aerosmith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walk This Way – Aerosmith

Backstroke lover always hidin' 'neath the cover

'Till I talked to my daddy, he say

He said, "You ain't seen nothing

'Till you're down on a muffin

Then you're sure to be a-changin' your ways"

I met a cheerleader, was a real young bleeder

All the times I can reminisce

'Cause the best thing lovin' with her sister and her cousin

Only started with a little kiss, like this

See-saw swingin' with the boys in the school

With your feet flyin' up in the air

Singin' "Hey diddle-diddle with the kitty in the middle

Of the swing" like I didn't care

So I took a big chance at the high school dance

With a missy who was ready to play

Wasn't me she was foolin'

'Cause she knew what she was doin'

And I know love is here to stay

When she told me to

Walk this way, walk this way

Walk this way, walk this way

Walk this way, walk this way

Walk this way, walk this way

Ah, just give me a kiss

Like this

School girl sweetie with the classy kinda sassy

Little skirt's climbin' way up her knees

There was three young ladies in the school gym locker

When I noticed they was lookin' at me

I was a high school loser, never made it with a lady

'Til the boys told me something I missed

Then my next door neighbor with a daughter had a favor

So I gave her just a little kiss, like this