Lirik Lagu Walk This Way - Aerosmith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Backstroke lover always hidin' 'neath the cover
'Till I talked to my daddy, he say
He said, "You ain't seen nothing
'Till you're down on a muffin
Then you're sure to be a-changin' your ways"
I met a cheerleader, was a real young bleeder
All the times I can reminisce
'Cause the best thing lovin' with her sister and her cousin
Only started with a little kiss, like this
See-saw swingin' with the boys in the school
With your feet flyin' up in the air
Singin' "Hey diddle-diddle with the kitty in the middle
Of the swing" like I didn't care
So I took a big chance at the high school dance
With a missy who was ready to play
Wasn't me she was foolin'
'Cause she knew what she was doin'
And I know love is here to stay
When she told me to
Walk this way, walk this way
Walk this way, walk this way
Walk this way, walk this way
Walk this way, walk this way
Ah, just give me a kiss
Like this
School girl sweetie with the classy kinda sassy
Little skirt's climbin' way up her knees
There was three young ladies in the school gym locker
When I noticed they was lookin' at me
I was a high school loser, never made it with a lady
'Til the boys told me something I missed
Then my next door neighbor with a daughter had a favor
So I gave her just a little kiss, like this
