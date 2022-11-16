Lirik Lagu Down - A.C.E dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 November 2022, 00:25 WIB
Boy group A.C.E.
Boy group A.C.E. /

Down - A.C.E

I never go to parties
'Cause I ain't tryna see anybody
No, I never feel like I get lonely
I'm just stuck in this cycle of mine
Then suddenly you just walked in
And I don't know how we started talking
By this time I'd already be sleeping
But we're both sitting here breaking night

Thought I was doin' fine, doin' fine
'Til you went and crossed my mind, crossed my mind
I never felt this way inside, don't know why
Can't seem to let you go

I'm not the type to catch feelings
Something bout you got me stuck and I'm sinkin'
Lend me a hand girl come and save me
Cause I'm falling down, down
All the way down now
Let's get away and spend the weekend
Let's take a ride, put your head back, pop the ceiling
Somewhere just you and I can relax
As long as you're down, down

Soon as you walked up in the spot
This room's closing on me, my heart dropped
Girl you's a stunner, how you smile
Taking my breath away
Nobody here got a thing on you
I'm down, down
I ain't usually this forward
But something's pulling me toward you
No use in fighting the feeling
My plan is to get to know you
'Fore this party ends
I'm tryna be more than friends
Put in your number, I'll give you a call
If you're down

Thought I was doin' fine, doin' fine
'Til you went and crossed my mind, crossed my mind
But you know that I'd be lyin', I'd be lyin'
If I don't let you know

I'm not the type to catch feelings
Something bout you got me stuck and I'm sinkin'
Lend me a hand girl come and save me
Cause I'm falling down, down
All the way down now
Let's get away and spend the weekend
Let's take a ride, put your head back, pop the ceiling
Somewhere just you and I can relax
As long as you're down, down

Guess it's time to go home
I'm already feeling lonely
Just a little, hold on
Let me drown in those eyes, oh

Thought I was doin' fine, doin' fine
Then you came and caught my eyes, when you smile
You're driving me out of my mind, out my mind
Making me lose control

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

