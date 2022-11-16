Lirik Lagu Down - A.C.E dan Fakta di Baliknya

Down - A.C.E

I never go to parties

'Cause I ain't tryna see anybody

No, I never feel like I get lonely

I'm just stuck in this cycle of mine

Then suddenly you just walked in

And I don't know how we started talking

By this time I'd already be sleeping

But we're both sitting here breaking night

Thought I was doin' fine, doin' fine

'Til you went and crossed my mind, crossed my mind

I never felt this way inside, don't know why

Can't seem to let you go

I'm not the type to catch feelings

Something bout you got me stuck and I'm sinkin'

Lend me a hand girl come and save me

Cause I'm falling down, down

All the way down now

Let's get away and spend the weekend

Let's take a ride, put your head back, pop the ceiling

Somewhere just you and I can relax

As long as you're down, down

Soon as you walked up in the spot

This room's closing on me, my heart dropped

Girl you's a stunner, how you smile

Taking my breath away

Nobody here got a thing on you

I'm down, down

I ain't usually this forward

But something's pulling me toward you

No use in fighting the feeling

My plan is to get to know you

'Fore this party ends

I'm tryna be more than friends

Put in your number, I'll give you a call

If you're down

Thought I was doin' fine, doin' fine

'Til you went and crossed my mind, crossed my mind

But you know that I'd be lyin', I'd be lyin'

If I don't let you know

I'm not the type to catch feelings

Something bout you got me stuck and I'm sinkin'

Lend me a hand girl come and save me

Cause I'm falling down, down

All the way down now

Let's get away and spend the weekend

Let's take a ride, put your head back, pop the ceiling

Somewhere just you and I can relax

As long as you're down, down

Guess it's time to go home

I'm already feeling lonely

Just a little, hold on

Let me drown in those eyes, oh

Thought I was doin' fine, doin' fine

Then you came and caught my eyes, when you smile

You're driving me out of my mind, out my mind

Making me lose control