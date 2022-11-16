Lirik Lagu Diamonds and Woods – UGK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Diamonds and Woods – UGK
I fli, I flips down the Ave
Know I'm looking good
I'm banging "Screw", nigga
Diamonds up against that wood
I flip down the Ave., you know I'm looking tight
These jealous niggas looking at me and my car so shife
Wanna take my life, and wanna jack, but I see all through that
Never let these bitch niggas take what's mine, nigga never do that
Who say he going through a thang, when y'all ain't never lied
I gotta baby, but his mama act like he ain't mine
Wicked women, using children to live on
Wanna hurt and try to hate, 'cause she know the thrill is gone
Say man, I stopped smoking wit' haters back in ninety-four
But niggas thinking that a Sweet gong get him through my door
But niggas talk alotta shit, in a safe place
I know 'cause he can't look me eye-to-eye when he in my face
Now nigga listen to my beats, and see just what I mean
Nigga I ride dirty everyday, but still I shine so clean
Glitter and gleam, ain't all what it look like
So I keep swanging, out here clanging tryna live my life
I fli, I flips down the Ave
I see these niggas and days, go and come
And for me, just to wake, I know I'm blessed
I grab my 'ses and split my Swisher wit' my thumb
Some of my Sweets be tight, now some of my Sweets be fucked up
But all of my Sweets gon' blow, so killa' smoke get sucked up
I lucked today and didn't fall prey to none of that pistol play
But who is to say, tomorrow they won't be blasting this-a-way
I'm puffin' spliff's of hay, still upset about the drama here
At this time of year, I'm wiping away my dead homies mama tears (Shit)
But naturally, them fucking laws was always after me
So I have to be, in that manor on that five-oh-three
I'm living dastardly, must be all about survival 'g
These niggas passing me, streets just keep on getting live wit' me
They said there has to be another way, but I ain't feeling that
They tried to steal a Lac, and my wig, they wanna peel it back
But still the fact remains, it's all about the 'cain
"Swang and Bang", peace to ESG and all the victims of the game, mang
