Lirik Lagu Diamonds and Woods – UGK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Diamonds and Woods – UGK

I fli, I flips down the Ave

Know I'm looking good

I'm banging "Screw", nigga

Diamonds up against that wood

I flip down the Ave., you know I'm looking tight

These jealous niggas looking at me and my car so shife

Wanna take my life, and wanna jack, but I see all through that

Never let these bitch niggas take what's mine, nigga never do that

Who say he going through a thang, when y'all ain't never lied

I gotta baby, but his mama act like he ain't mine

Wicked women, using children to live on

Wanna hurt and try to hate, 'cause she know the thrill is gone

Say man, I stopped smoking wit' haters back in ninety-four

But niggas thinking that a Sweet gong get him through my door

But niggas talk alotta shit, in a safe place

I know 'cause he can't look me eye-to-eye when he in my face

Now nigga listen to my beats, and see just what I mean

Nigga I ride dirty everyday, but still I shine so clean

Glitter and gleam, ain't all what it look like

So I keep swanging, out here clanging tryna live my life

I fli, I flips down the Ave

I see these niggas and days, go and come

And for me, just to wake, I know I'm blessed

I grab my 'ses and split my Swisher wit' my thumb

Some of my Sweets be tight, now some of my Sweets be fucked up

But all of my Sweets gon' blow, so killa' smoke get sucked up

I lucked today and didn't fall prey to none of that pistol play

But who is to say, tomorrow they won't be blasting this-a-way

I'm puffin' spliff's of hay, still upset about the drama here

At this time of year, I'm wiping away my dead homies mama tears (Shit)

But naturally, them fucking laws was always after me

So I have to be, in that manor on that five-oh-three

I'm living dastardly, must be all about survival 'g

These niggas passing me, streets just keep on getting live wit' me

They said there has to be another way, but I ain't feeling that

They tried to steal a Lac, and my wig, they wanna peel it back

But still the fact remains, it's all about the 'cain

"Swang and Bang", peace to ESG and all the victims of the game, mang