Lirik Lagu Born In A War – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Born In A War – Future Islands
It's all so temporary
Life's work, don't play that way
Life's more than cash and carry
All your guns, to your grave
Is it too much to carry?
Is it too much to ask you why?
I have a sinking feeling I know why
I have a sinking feeling I know
Born to an insensitive fool
You've been damned by
You're scared
That when a strong man cries
Is when a strong man dies
Raised up in a town that's eighty proof
Shotgun shells under every roof, every jail
Didn't learn a lot from public school
All our books went off to wars, they could sell
Is it too much to carry?
Is it too much to run and hide?
And what's too much to bury?
Is it too much to ask you why?
I have a sinking feeling I know why
I have a sinking feeling I know
Swore you an impossible dream
You've been damned by
You swear
That when a strong man cries
Is when a strong man dies
You're scared
That when a strong man cries
Is when a strong man dies
But a strong man cries
A strong man cries
Just look into this strong man's eyes
Oh, look into a strong man's eyes
Look into a strong man's eyes
Oh, look into a strong man's eyes
Raised up in a town that's eighty proof
Look into a strong man's eyes
Shotgun shells under every roof
Bloody hell
Credit
Artis: Future Islands
Album: As Long as You Are
Penulis lagu: John Gerrit Welmers, Samuel Herring, William Cashion
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
