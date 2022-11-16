Lirik Lagu Born In A War – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

Born In A War – Future Islands

It's all so temporary

Life's work, don't play that way

Life's more than cash and carry

All your guns, to your grave

Is it too much to carry?

Is it too much to ask you why?

I have a sinking feeling I know why

I have a sinking feeling I know

Born to an insensitive fool

You've been damned by

You're scared

That when a strong man cries

Is when a strong man dies

Raised up in a town that's eighty proof

Shotgun shells under every roof, every jail

Didn't learn a lot from public school

All our books went off to wars, they could sell

Is it too much to carry?

Is it too much to run and hide?

And what's too much to bury?

Is it too much to ask you why?

I have a sinking feeling I know why

I have a sinking feeling I know

Swore you an impossible dream

You've been damned by

You swear

That when a strong man cries

Is when a strong man dies

You're scared

That when a strong man cries

Is when a strong man dies

But a strong man cries

A strong man cries

Just look into this strong man's eyes

Oh, look into a strong man's eyes

Look into a strong man's eyes

Oh, look into a strong man's eyes

Raised up in a town that's eighty proof

Look into a strong man's eyes

Shotgun shells under every roof

Bloody hell

Credit

Artis: Future Islands

Album: As Long as You Are

Penulis lagu: John Gerrit Welmers, Samuel Herring, William Cashion

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

