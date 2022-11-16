Lirik Lagu Can You Roll Her (2007 Remaster) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can You Roll Her (2007 Remaster) – UFO
Fast as light our jets were burnin'
On the road a distant siren song
Hands upon my engines growin'
Vincent's deep throat breathin' out so strong
I can hold her, can you roll her
Ride her like there's no tomorrow
Siren's song sure is growin' stronger
Shadow reached a high note
And in the distance [electric lights]++++ no longer
I can hold her, can you roll her
I can hold her, can you roll her
I can hold her, can you roll her
Fast as light our jets were burnin'
On the road a distant siren song
Hands upon my engines growin'
Vincent's deep throat breathin' out so strong
I can hold her, can you roll her
I can hold her, can you roll her
I can hold her, can you roll her
I can hold her, can you roll her
I can hold her, can you roll her
Credit
Album: No Heavy Petting
Artis: UFO
Dirilis: 1976
Fakta UFO
UFO merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada 1968. UFO mengusung genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.
