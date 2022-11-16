Lirik Lagu Can You Roll Her (2007 Remaster) – UFO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can You Roll Her (2007 Remaster) – UFO

Fast as light our jets were burnin'

On the road a distant siren song

Hands upon my engines growin'

Vincent's deep throat breathin' out so strong

I can hold her, can you roll her

Ride her like there's no tomorrow

Siren's song sure is growin' stronger

Shadow reached a high note

And in the distance [electric lights]++++ no longer

I can hold her, can you roll her

I can hold her, can you roll her

I can hold her, can you roll her

Fast as light our jets were burnin'

On the road a distant siren song

Hands upon my engines growin'

Vincent's deep throat breathin' out so strong

I can hold her, can you roll her

I can hold her, can you roll her

I can hold her, can you roll her

I can hold her, can you roll her

I can hold her, can you roll her

Credit

Album: No Heavy Petting

Artis: UFO

Dirilis: 1976

Fakta UFO

UFO merupakan band asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada 1968. UFO mengusung genre hard rock awal, heavy metal, dan new wave of british heavy metal.