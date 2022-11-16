Lirik Lagu A Dream of You and Me – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Dream of You and Me – Future Islands

I wrestled by the sea

A loneliness in me

I asked myself for peace

And found it at my feet

Staring at the sea

All that glitters is gold

Don't believe what you've been told

People lie, people love, people go

But beauty lies in every soul

I wrestled by the sea

A dream of you and me

I let it go from me

It washed up at my feet

Staring at the sea

All that glitters is gold

Don't believe what you've been told

People lie, people love, people go

But beauty lies in every soul

If you wait, if you wait for the morning

If you wait, if you wait for the morning

If you wait, if you wait for the morning

If you wait, if you wait for the morning