Lirik Lagu A Dream of You and Me – Future Islands dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Dream of You and Me – Future Islands
I wrestled by the sea
A loneliness in me
I asked myself for peace
And found it at my feet
Staring at the sea
All that glitters is gold
Don't believe what you've been told
People lie, people love, people go
But beauty lies in every soul
I wrestled by the sea
A dream of you and me
I let it go from me
It washed up at my feet
Staring at the sea
All that glitters is gold
Don't believe what you've been told
People lie, people love, people go
But beauty lies in every soul
If you wait, if you wait for the morning
If you wait, if you wait for the morning
If you wait, if you wait for the morning
If you wait, if you wait for the morning
